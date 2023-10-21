What time is the Phillies game today? | Start time, TV channel, live streams and more

The Arizona Diamondbacks keep on proving themselves with yet another thrilling 6-5 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies to tie the NLCS showdown 2-2.

The Phillies, who won both their home games, have suffered back-to-back losses in Chase Field.

Game 4 had its own twists and turns as the Diamondbacks surged a late eighth-innings comeback, scoring three runs, resulting in a narrow one-run victory. It was a bullpen game for both teams as both managers didn't rely on anyone to go longer. For most of the game, the Phillies were leading only to get toppled off late.

What time is the Philadelphia Phillies game today?

Game 5 of the best-of-seven NLCS series between the Phillies and the Diamondbacks kicks off on October 21, Saturday, at 8:07 P.M. ET at Chase Field in Arizona.

The game will start at 5:07 P.M. PT and 7:07 P.M. CST in Central Time.

What channel is the Philadelphia Phillies game on today?

The official broadcaster of the NLCS, TBS, will telecast NLCS Game 5 on TV.

How to live stream the Phillies game?

With a subscription, one can livestream the NLCS Game 5 on the TBS App. If you don't have cable, you can watch the game for free by joining up for a free trial with FuboTV, Sling or DirecTV.

NLCS Game 5 Preview: Philadelphia Phillies vs Arizona Diamondbacks

After falling behind 2-0 in the NLCS series, the D-backs have made a strong comeback to level the series, heading to Game 5. So far, both teams have sustained their home stand and the Diamondbacks will hope to continue the trend.

The pitching matchup will remain the same from Game 1. For the Diamondbacks, right-hander Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47 ERA) is expected to take the mound. Meanwhile, ace Zack Wheeler (13-6, 3.61 ERA) will suit up for the Philadelphia.

After a dominant outing, Wheeler took the win in Game 1 and Gallen will hope to level the matchup for Arizona in Game 5.