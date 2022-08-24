"What he tried to do in baseball is one of the greatest accomplishments in his career" - Alex Rodriguez was impressed by NBA legend Michael Jordan's time with Chicago White Sox despite its brief span

In an exclusive interview with Sports Illustrated in 2020, former New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez revealed that he was highly impressed with NBA legend Michael Jordan. Not only for dominating the NBA, but also for having the guts to switch from basketball to baseball. Especially because the switch was announced out of the blue at the pinnacle of his NBA career.

In 1993, after bagging three NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls, Jordan announced his decision to play baseball professionally. It sent shockwaves into the sports world. However, after his short stint with Birmingham Barons, the Double-A minor league affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, Michael returned to the NBA.

Referring to Michael's sudden move from the NBA to playing in Minor League Baseball, Alex said:

"I thought that what he tried to do in baseball is one of the greatest accomplishments in his career."

Furthermore, A-Rod mentioned that playing baseball for a Double-A minor league affiliate is quite tough, but Jordan did it with ease.

"He’s getting on a bus and playing Double-A. That’s one of the hardest leagues to play in because that’s where all the great pitching goes, the fire ballers throwing north of 95 miles an hour. The weather was north of 95 degrees, and you’re on buses, not on planes."

"Unfortunately, the benchmark as a great, Hall-of-Fame hitter is .300. Because you’re Michael Jordan, you’re going to be judged on a completely unfair barometer. For him to have a hitting streak, to hit north of .200, and to steal so many bases, I just thought it was remarkable."

Alex Rodriguez also went on to share how he was in awe when Jordan made a comeback in the NBA and went on to collect three more championships.

Alex Rodriguez feels Michael Jordan became a "superhuman from a human" after he made a comeback in NBA in 1995

In the same interview with Sports Illustrated, Alex Rodriguez discussed his amazement after Michael Jordan returned to the NBA and won three more NBA championships.

A-Rod said:

"How can we even comprehend that? That’s when Michael upgrades from human to superhuman. I can’t even imagine stopping your career, playing another sport, then coming back and winning another three championships. That was Michael’s reminder of his greatness, just in case anyone forgot about the first three titles."

When the interviewer asked to pick A-Rod, his favorite amongst the two NBA legends (Michael Jordan and LeBron James), Alex mentioned that both of them are G.O.A.T.S. It wouldn't be fair for him to name one.

