What is the most unbreakable record in Baseball? 

Lou Gehrig's 213-game streak was supposedly unbreakable in baseball. Then Cal Ripken Jr. appeared. Some individuals attempted to minimize the streak by claiming that it was simply him going to work every day.

Many disagree; playing 2,632 straight games of baseball is absurdly taxing on the body, particularly an elderly one. There won't be anyone who can match Gehrig or Ripken's records because Miguel Tejada's 1,152-game streak ended in 2007.

Baseball Quotes @BaseballQuotes1 26 years ago today, Cal Ripken Jr. broke Lou Gehrig’s record for the most consecutive games played! 26 years ago today, Cal Ripken Jr. broke Lou Gehrig’s record for the most consecutive games played! https://t.co/dCPvRO5Tec

"26 years ago today, Cal Ripken Jr. broke Lou Gehrig’s record for the most consecutive games played!" - BaseballQuotes1

Cobb's record will be difficult to break because it would necessitate a player hitting .367 for at least 5 seasons and 3,000 plate appearances. Albert Pujols and Ichiro are both career .332 hitters at ages 28 and 34, respectively, to put Cobb's stats into context.

Current leader Todd Helton has a lifetime batting average of .337, which is 0.30 points lower than Cobb's. Perhaps a young athlete will enter the major leagues one day and play for only 5–6 seasons while hitting 367. It is extremely unlikely.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo 130 years ago today, Hall-of-Famer Ty Cobb was born



4,191 career hits

.367 batting average

892 stolen bases 130 years ago today, Hall-of-Famer Ty Cobb was born4,191 career hits.367 batting average892 stolen bases https://t.co/pWKqe3CQE9

"130 years ago today, Hall-of-Famer Ty Cobb was born," - ESPNStatsInfo

Baseball is enriched with many unbreakable records

It would take a player a very long time to accumulate 5,714 strikeouts, with the average number of innings pitched by pitchers now being only 6-7. The next two pitchers on the list are Randy Johnson and Roger Clemens, but neither has over 1,000 strikeouts yet. It's unlikely either of them will throw five more seasons with a salary of $200,000.

Brandon R Allen @b160allen In 1973 Nolan Ryan threw 2 no hitters, set the record for strikeouts in a season and won 21 games and didn’t win the Cy Young. Crazy. In 1973 Nolan Ryan threw 2 no hitters, set the record for strikeouts in a season and won 21 games and didn’t win the Cy Young. Crazy.

"In 1973 Nolan Ryan threw 2 no hitters, set the record for strikeouts in a season and won 21 games and didn’t win the Cy Young. Crazy." - b160allen

Jimmy Rollins came close when he reached base safely in 38 consecutive games from 2005 to 2006. There have only ever been 43 players to record 30 or more straight games with a hit.

Given how tough it is to hit a baseball, the hitting streak involves a lot of skill, but also a lot of chance. For a ball to fall in or pass through, all the conditions must be met: It's not easy to get a hittable pitch and hit it where you shouldn't for 56 games.

Baseball In Pics @baseballinpix Joe DiMaggio gets a hit to increase his hit streak to 56 games, 1941 Joe DiMaggio gets a hit to increase his hit streak to 56 games, 1941 https://t.co/beJT72iQER

"Joe DiMaggio gets a hit to increase his hit streak to 56 games, 1941," - baseballinpix

As a result, a slugger must have a 1.000 slugging percentage and a .547 on-base percentage. Barry Bonds is the most recent player to reach base nearly 50% of the time during a season. He had a powerful swing and an OPS of 1.378, which was still more than 100 points below Ruth's. Pujols and A-Rod could have come close, but this record is unbreakable.

Robert Bruce @RFB1956 Babe Ruth stats

Career Home Runs: 714 (the most in MLB history when he retired, now third most)Career Batting Average: .342 (10th-best all-time)Career OPS: 1.164 (first all-time)Career RBI: 2,213 (second all-time)Career W-L record as a pitcher: 94-46Career ERA: 2.28World S Babe Ruth stats Career Home Runs: 714 (the most in MLB history when he retired, now third most)Career Batting Average: .342 (10th-best all-time)Career OPS: 1.164 (first all-time)Career RBI: 2,213 (second all-time)Career W-L record as a pitcher: 94-46Career ERA: 2.28World S https://t.co/Ebf81MXHiO

Poll : 0 votes