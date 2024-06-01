What is the most valuable Bryce Harper baseball card? Exploring the price of two-time MVP's collectibles on eBay

Bryce Harper has turned heads since debuting as a member of the Washington Nationals in 2012. Since then, he has been one of the best players in the league and a role model off the field.

At just 31 years old, Harper has become an NL Rookie of the Year Award winner, seven-time All-Star, two-time NL MVP, and NLCS MVP in 2022. He has become the face of the Philadelphia Phillies since signing with them during the 2019 season.

You can tell Harper is one of the best in the league if you look at his eBay marketplace. The slugger has a handful of cards that will set back any buyer a pretty penny.

The top card on the list is a 210 Bowman Chrome Superfractor. It is established as Harper's first rookie card, being with Team USA, and is valued at a whopping $999,999.99.

Next on the list is another 2010 Bowman Chrome. However, this card has a red border and is listed for $105,000 on eBay.

Last but not least is a 2017 Topps Now on-card auto. It has been graded a mint 10 from Beckett and is a true one-of-one. It is a beautiful card and will set you back $40,000 if you have that lying around.

If baseball cards are not your style, how about a Bryce Harper signed base?

MLB: Philadelphia Phillies - Bryce Harper (image via USA Today)

If baseball cards are not your style, Bryce Harper has signed many other items, including game-worn Nationals and Phillies jerseys. However, signed jerseys are a dime a dozen, but a signed base? That is something unique.

eBay has a handful of signed game-used signed bases. These all go for $3,999.99 and would be a unique addition to any Phillies fan cave.

