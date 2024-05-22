What is the most valuable Juan Soto baseball card? Exploring the price of Yankees star's collectible on eBay

Juan Soto has been red-hot in his first season in the Bronx with the New York Yankees. From his work at the plate to what he is doing in the outfield, he has been vital in the team's quick start.

The Yanks sit in first place in the highly competitive American League East with a record of 33-29. They hold a two-game lead over the Baltimore Orioles for control of the division.

With Soto and the Bombers on a tear, Soto memorabilia has been at an all-time high. He has a few big-time cards sitting on eBay right now that cost a pretty penny.

Soto's most expensive card comes in at $500,000 and includes Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. The card is graded as a PSA 10 and there are only five of this card in existence.

The next card on the list comes in at $250,000 and is Soto's first rookie card graded 10 by PSA. The card is a one-of-one, making it extremely special.

Next, we have a Bowman Chrome coming in at $135,000. It is graded 9.5 by Beckett Card Grading and includes an autograph and orange refractors.

Yankees slugger Juan Soto is bringing in a pretty penny

New York Yankees slugger Juan Soto may have to do some digging in his closet to see if he has any of these valuable cards. His marketplace is absolutely on fire.

Another big-time item on eBay is the same card that we first mentioned. However, this card does not include the dual autographs between Soto and Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr.

Rounding out the top five is a 2018 Topps Dynasty Logo Patch auto coming in at $116,000. That is quite the lineup of big-ticket cards on the eBay marketplace.

