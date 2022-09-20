Create

"What a waste of two future hall of famers" "Baseball fans deserve better" - MLB Twitter roasts Los Angeles Angels elimination from playoff contention despite great seasons from Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout

Los Angeles Angels v Toronto Blue Jays
Los Angeles Angels v Toronto Blue Jays
Nathan Borkowski
Nathan Borkowski
ANALYST
Modified Sep 20, 2022 05:37 AM IST

The Los Angeles Angels have once again been eliminated from playoff contention while Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout have dominant seasons. The elimination was made official in a blowout loss to the Seattle Mariners. Despite tremendous individual seasons from the Angels' two stars, they will once again not be playing meaningful games in October.

Ohtani is a bonefide MVP candidate, and the only reason he might not win is because of a historic season from Aaron Judge. When healthy, Trout has been his consistently great self. It was the rest of the Los Angeles Angels roster that failed to live up to expectations.

Fox Sports was the first to confirm that the Angels are now officially eliminated.

The Angels have officially been eliminated from playoff contention. https://t.co/YckoVRUCCh

Fans around the MLB are despondent seeing Ohtani and Trout miss yet another postseason.

@MLBONFOX What a waste of two future hall of famers

It would be a tremendous missed opportunity if the two superstars never play in playoff games together.

Baseball fans deserve better. Trade Trout and Ohtani so we can see them in October. It’s the right thing to do, @Angels. #FreeOhtani #FreeTrout twitter.com/mlbonfox/statu…

Losing seasons and missing the playoffs has become the norm for the Los Angeles Angels. Even the most passionate fans are asking themselves about the team's potential to succeed.

Are the Los Angeles Angels the worst franchise of all time? twitter.com/mlbonfox/statu…

Shohei Ohtani is the only other player in the American League MVP race this season. His team missing the playoffs will not improve his slim chances at winning the award.

Ohtani has also been eliminated from MVP contention twitter.com/mlbonfox/statu…

This has almost become a annual tradition for the Angels. Though it is not one that many look forward to.

It’s that time of year, innit? twitter.com/mlbonfox/statu…

Mike Trout has only made the postseason once in his incredible career. That is almost unfathomable given how dominant he has been since his rookie year in 2012.

Pain. But it was bound to happen. Another year of Mike Trout wasted. twitter.com/mlbonfox/statu…

The Angels superstars performed to the high level that they have become known for and is expected of them. Knowing that they have the right leadership in place, the organization needs to improve the talent around them. If they are unable to do so, this will be a story again in 2023.

Another wasted season for two generational talents. What a damn shame. twitter.com/mlbonfox/statu…
Here comes the hate tweet against these two with the WORST 4-9 in the lineup 🤦‍♂️ twitter.com/mlbonfox/statu…
Wow, they really got the entire team in that picture twitter.com/mlbonfox/statu…

The Angels failed to capitalize on the prime seasons of Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout yet again, and fans are fed up.

The Los Angeles Angels need to build a playoff team around Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout before it is too late

Seattle Mariners v Los Angeles Angels
Seattle Mariners v Los Angeles Angels

Mike Trout may be signed to the Angels long-term, but Shohei Ohtani is not. If Ohtani does not have faith that the franchise can put a winning team around him, he could easily find a new team. The best way to convince great players not to leave is to win games.

At this point, it would be tough for anybody to have confidence in the Los Angeles Angels building a championship team.

Edited by Nathan Borkowski

Comments

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...