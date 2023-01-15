What does the New York Yankees' flurry of arbitration deadline day, mean for the team?

The New York Yankees were a busy team yesterday. The arbitration deadline for MLB players and teams passed at 1 pm ET on Friday, January 13th. This meant that teams and their respective players had until this time to agree on salary terms for the 2023 season. If no agreement is reached, the players must proceed to arbitration hearings.

Arbitration can be tricky for teams to navigate. Basically, both MLB players and the team must present their respective offers, and both must be reviewed by an appointed arbitrator. Here are some of the biggest winners and losers in the MLB a day after the arbitration deadline.

Going into Friday, the New York Yankees had no fewer than 10 players facing potential arbitration. While some of the players were central to the team's success in 2022, management had their hands full trying to keep them all in pinstripes.

Nestor Cortes @Cortes_1210 It’s a special day for my family and me. Specially my parents. Sacrificed so much for the “American dream”. Always put me ahead of their needs. For EVERYONE keep grinding and stay hungry. This is the start! No matter what comes next. It’s a special day for my family and me. Specially my parents. Sacrificed so much for the “American dream”. Always put me ahead of their needs. For EVERYONE keep grinding and stay hungry. This is the start! No matter what comes next.

The biggest name to avoid arbitration was pitcher Nestor Cortes. Cortes registered an ERA of 2.44 in 28 starts for the Yankees and was named to his first All-Star team. Cortes only made $727,500 last year. Under the new agreement, he is set to pocket $3.2 million.

Another pitcher the New York Yankees are happy to keep around is another starter, Frankie Montas. Montas was acquired mid-season via a trade with the Oakland Athletics. The New York Yankees inked a 1-year deal worth $7.5 million. Montas is expected to be a key part of their rotation next season.

The New York Yankees, on the other hand, were not entirely successful. After a disappointing 2021 season, infielder Gleyber Torres rebounded in 2022. He had his best season since 2019 with 24 home runs and 76 RBIs. Torres reportedly requested $10.2 million, but the Yankees refused to go above $9.7 million. This means Torres' contract will be decided by an arbiter.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Gleyber Torres files at 10.2M, Yankees at 9.7M Gleyber Torres files at 10.2M, Yankees at 9.7M

The New York Yankees had a largely successful arbitration deadline

Even before the arbitration deadline, the New York Yankees were a very busy team. The team crucially extended the contracts of two of their biggest hitters in Anthony Rizzo and Aaron Judge. Aaron Judge was given the largest contract ever for a position player when he inked a 9-year, $960 million deal in December. Regardless of how the arbitration hearing goes for Torres and others, the Yankees have a lot to be proud of this offseason.

