What are the Yankees' wild card chances? Evaluating if Bronx Bombers can still mathematically make postseason

Here come the New York Yankees. After winning three of four against the Detroit Tigers, the team swept the Houston Astros on the road. Back home, they took the first game against the Tigers again, with two more on the way this week. Suddenly, they look more like the team they were supposed to be.

Nevertheless, the Yankees are still well behind in the playoff race. They're currently 70-70, which isn't a playoff record at this time. To make the playoffs, they'd have to win at least 18 out of their remaining 24 games and hope some others lose.

It's doable, especially at the rate they're winning now. However, it is painfully unlikely. Bronx faithful will likely have to wait until October 2024 at least for the next Yanks' postseason game.

Can the Yankees win a Wild Card spot?

The existence of the third wild card spot leaves the option for teams to make a run at the postseason they wouldn't have before. Last year, the NL's representative in the World Series, the Philadelphia Phillies, only squeaked in as the third Wild Card.

Right now, the Toronto Blue Jays hold the third wild card. The Yankees are 7.5 games back of that spot, coincidentally held by their rival.

They won't just have to pass the Blue Jays, though. They'll also have to leapfrog the Boston Red Sox and possibly the Texas Rangers. The Yanks are behind those two teams as well.

There are three wild card positions. The Tampa Bay Rays and one of the other AL West teams are going to get the first two in all likelihood. That means that New York would be fighting with the Rangers, Red Sox and Blue Jays to earn a spot.

Can the Yankees make the playoffs?

Not only is passing all of those teams very difficult, it's just not probable. The Yankees have a 0.4% chance of making the postseason. Even in their own division, the Red Sox and Blue Jays have much better chances.

Just 7.5 back with over three weeks to play, the Yankees are not mathematically eliminated, but they might as well be.