When are the 2023 MLB GM meetings taking place? Date, venue, duration, and more

The MLB GM Meetings 2023 are the biggest event of free agency. This is largely when things begin to take shape, and free agents begin to see where they might sign and what their market looks like. With a crop of talented free agents ready to sign somewhere, this year's GM meeting is important. Here's what we know.

When are 2023 MLB GM Meetings?

On Tuesday, November 7, the MLB GM Meetings for 2023 will take place. They will last three total days, and a lot will likely happen with GMs from every single team in attendance.

Scottsdale, Arizona, is where the annual Major League Baseball General Manager Meetings will take place. They'll be held at the Omni Hotel. GMs and other front office members will be there to witness everything.

It's here that teams will be talking to agents of players, and of course, Shohei Ohtani's agent will be in high demand. Naz Balelo could be working on the biggest free agency deal of all time at these meetings.

The New York Yankees, Los Angeles Angels, New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, Boston Red Sox and many other teams could very well be in conversation with Balelo.

Aside from Ohtani, there are other key players entering free agency. Yoshinobu Yamamoto has posted for MLB. Blake Snell, Cody Bellinger, Aaron Nola, Josh Hader, Matt Chapman and others fill out a stacked free agent class.

Where will Cody Bellinger be at the MLB GM Meetings?

Plenty of teams will be active during the winter meetings. Teams like the Yankees and St. Louis Cardinals have sworn not to stumble like they did in 2023, so look for them to be agressive in the offseason.

It will be a very busy three days. While any signings are unlikely to occur at the winter meetings themselves, tentative agreements and potential contracts will more than likely be offered to players.

This is the most key step in free agency for both teams and players, so it's an important one for baseball fans to keep an eye on, especially with a historic signing potentially on the way.