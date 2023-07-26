When is Aaron Judge returning to MLB? Yankees superstar set to come back from injury soon

The New York Yankees have received a massive update on their superstar Aaron Judge as the reigning American League MVP is reportedly nearing a return to the lineup.

According to Joel Sherman, if Judge can avoid any setbacks on his road to recovery, there is a chance he could return to the Yankees lineup as early as Friday.

"Barring any setbacks, the Yankees plan to activate Aaron Judge for Friday's game in Baltimore ([email protected])" - @TalkinYanks

If Aaron Judge is indeed activated on Friday, it would be in time for an important matchup with the division-leading Baltimore Orioles. The superstar has been sidelined since June 3 after suffering sprained right big toe while crashing into a wall at Dodger Stadium.

Judge's pending return also comes at a pivotal moment of the New York Yankees 2023 campaign as the team will need to turn things around quickly if they hope to reach the postseason.

Now that the trade deadline is less than one week away, Judge's return could lead to Yankees general manager Brian Cashman loading up for a playoff push.

"No. I wouldn't rule anything out, but I think we are taking it day by day" Aaron Boone was asked if there is a plan in place to activate Aaron Judge on Friday:"No. I wouldn't rule anything out, but I think we are taking it day by day" pic.twitter.com/JLznEAKqAK

"Aaron Boone was asked if there is a plan in place to activate Aaron Judge on Friday: "No. I wouldn't rule anything out, but I think we are taking it day by day" - @snyyankees

The New York Yankees have struggled since Judge has been out of the lineup, going under .500 in both June and July (so far). Part of the reason behind their struggles has been their poor offensive performances, which will receive an incredible jolt of talent if Judge is activated on Friday.

Aaron Judge's return could lead to an active trade deadline for the New York Yankees

For a while, there was no clear timetable for Judge's return, which led to some believing the New York Yankees could have been sellers at the trade deadline. Now, with their captain potentially returning in the next few days, it could shift their approach to the MLB Trade Deadline.

"The biggest thing I'm doing is trying to get us to be the best we can be" Aaron Boone was asked if he wonders what the Yankees will do at the trade deadline:"The biggest thing I'm doing is trying to get us to be the best we can be" pic.twitter.com/1uXu6JNnhh

"Aaron Boone was asked if he wonders what the Yankees will do at the trade deadline: "The biggest thing I'm doing is trying to get us to be the best we can be" - @snyyankees

According to the club, the team will be looking to improve at the catcher position, as well as in the outfield. Following a season-ending injury to catcher Jose Trevino, the team's need for an established catcher is more apparent. They have been linked to veterans Elias Diaz and Salvador Perez.

