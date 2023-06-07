When is Adam Duvall returning from injury? Health status and recovery time period examined

Adam Duvall opened the 2023 regular season on-pace to win his first career MVP award. While that may sound ludicrous, the hard-hitting outfielder was nothing less than spectacular to begin the year, batting .455 with 4 home runs and 14 RBIs in through eight games.

However, it was not long before the Boston Red Sox were without their slugger, as Adam Duvall was sidelined with a fractured left wrist. The injury was so severe that the veteran outfielder had to undergo surgery to repair the damage. Now, after missing nearly two months of action, the former All-Star is set to return to action.

The Boston Red Sox are expected to activate Duvall from the IL when he is first eligible on Friday, June 9th. His return to the lineup is a welcome one for the Red Sox, who currently sit last in the American League East with a 31-30 record.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Rehabbing @RedSox outfielder Adam Duvall slugs his second homer in three games for the @WooSox Watch what happens next, free" - @MiLB

The 34-year-old outfielder has kept his home run swing going throughout his Triple-A rehab assignment with the Worchester Red Sox, also known as the WooSox. Duvall went 3-for-16 with the WooSox, hitting two home runs, three RBIs, and five runs scored during his brief stint with the club.

Duvall will return to the crowded Boston Red Sox outfield, which features the likes of Masataka Yoshida, Jarren Duran, and Alex Verdugo. However, there is the possibility that he may serve time as the team's designated hitter to help ease him back into MLB action.

Adam Duvall is not the only Boston Red Sox player returning to the lineup

It will be a busy June for the Boston Red Sox, with several players returning from injury, which could lead to several difficult roster decisions. Not only is Adam Duvall likely to return to action on Friday, but also Yu Chang and Christian Arroyo are either set to return or have already been activated from the IL.

Second baseman Christian Arroyo was activated from the 10-day IL on Monday, June 5th, which forced the Red Sox to designate depth outfielder Raimel Tapia for assignment.

Alex Speier @alexspeier Christian Arroyo has been activated. Surprisingly, Raimel Tapia is the countermove - he’s been designated for assignment. Christian Arroyo has been activated. Surprisingly, Raimel Tapia is the countermove - he’s been designated for assignment.

"Christian Arroyo has been activated. Surprisingly, Raimel Tapia is the countermove - he’s been designated for assignment." - @alexspeier

While Yu Chang is expected to return later in June, the Boston Red Sox may have another potential decision to make when it comes to their roster. That question comes in the form of first baseman Bobby Dalbec, who is red-hot with Triple-A Worchester and may force himself back on the MLB roster.

Poll : Will Adam Duvall continue his red-hot form? Yep! Stud! Nope, small sample size 0 votes