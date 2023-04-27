When are Blackpink performing at Dodger Stadium? Date, start time and ticket details

Dodger Stadium is home to many concerts and the next major one is expected to be Blackpink's. The K-Pop band is coming to America and will shower audiences with their greatest songs.

The show will be held on Aug. 26, so there's still time to get tickets. However, they are one of the world's most popular bands, so tickets will not be available forever.

The show begins at 8:30 pm PT, so be sure to arrive well before then. Lines will probably be brutal, so it's best to get there as early as possible to avoid any potential setbacks.

All you need to know about Blackpink's performance at Dodger Stadium

The time is subject to change. The time that the doors will open has not been determined yet, but that is also subject to change.

Blackpink will be at Dodger Stadium

Furthermore, this is a rain-or-shine event, so unlike baseball games that are held at Dodger Stadium, it is not subject to delays or postponements. The popular band will be on stage unless something unforeseen happens.

There are different packages available with tickets, including some VIP packages. The Blink Membership presale, which is for one of the VIP packages, has already begun.

It started on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 10:00 AM PT and will close on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at 10:00 PM PT, so there's not much time left.

