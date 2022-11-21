Elton John at Dodger Stadium: Legendary entertainer bids adieu to fans, L.A. Dodgers donate $1 Million to his AIDS foundation

Elton John, one of the most iconic and celebrated musical artists, is officially calling it a career with one final stop at Dodger Stadium. It was a nice callback to one of the best performances of his career.

In 1975, the singer and performing artist made a stop in Los Angeles on his rise to fame. His performance back then was one for the ages and anyone who was around at the time remembers it well.

He begins the end of his active music career at a place that arguably helped catapult him into stardom. With one final statement, he bid farewell to his audience live on Disney+ and in the stadium with him, according to USA Today:

"You made me. Without America, I wouldn't be here. Thank you for all the years of love and generosity. I wish you health and love and prosperity. Be kind to each other. And farewell."

Former Australian Cricketer Shane Warne Farewelled In State Memorial Service

John retires to spend time with his partner David Furnish and their two sons:

"I want to spend time with my family, I'll be 76 by the time I stop touring next year. I want to bring them out here to show you exactly why I'm retiring."

He performed decked out in a shimmering Dodgers uniform much like the one he debuted in 1975. All in all, it was an incredible performance that many longtime Los Angeles residents will recognize elements of.

What songs did Elton John perform at Dodger Stadium?

John has some of the most iconic rock and roll songs of all time. His discography is full of hits. For the show at Dodger Stadium, he performed these songs:

“Bennie and the Jets” “Philadelphia Freedom” “I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues” “Border Song” “Tiny Dancer” “Have Mercy on the Criminal” “Rocket Man (I Think It's Going to Be a Long, Long Time)” “Take Me to the Pilot” “Someone Saved My Life Tonight” “Levon” “Candle in the Wind” “Funeral for a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding” “Burn Down the Mission” “Sad Songs (Say So Much)” “Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word” “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me” “The B**** Is Back” “I’m Still Standing” “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” “Crocodile Rock” “Saturday Night’s Alright For Fighting” “Cold Heart” “Your Song” “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road”

The set list is not likely to change much at any other locations.

Poll : 0 votes