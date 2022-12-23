When was Derek Jeter named captain of the Yankees?

The New York Yankees officially announced Aaron Judge's new contract on Tuesday. During the news conference, they also confirmed that he would become the team's first captain since Derek Jeter. Owner Hal Steinbrenner bestowed the honor upon the reigning American League MVP after extending him to a historic 9-year, $360 million deal.

The contract made Judge the highest-paid position player in MLB history. The superstar outfielder will earn $40 million annually. He trails only Mets pitchers Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander for the highest in the league.

Now the captain of the New York Yankees, Judge will need to prove his worth to the club. He will have to perform to the level he is being paid and the reputation that comes with being the caption of the Bronx Bombers.

New York Yankees @Yankees The Yankees have named Aaron Judge the 16th Captain in franchise history. The Yankees have named Aaron Judge the 16th Captain in franchise history. https://t.co/F8uwyIOF3k

"The Yankees have named Aaron Judge the 16th Captain in franchise history." - New York Yankees

Aaron Judge will have his work cut out for him. He is the first captain of the Yankees since Derek Jeter, whose nickname was literally "The Captain."

Jeter is one of the best players to ever suit up for the Yankees. He was the leader of some of the best teams in MLB history. During the course of his 20-year career, Jeter won World Series titles with the Yankees.

Jeter was selected 6th overall by the Yankees in the 1992 MLB draft. He was named the team captain in 2003, the first since Don Mattingly in 1995. He would continue to serve as captain until his retirement in 2014.

Yankees Videos @snyyankees Derek Jeter talks about the responsibility of being the Yankees' captain:



"People look to you a little bit more, whether it's young players coming through the organization, free agents that come over here. Everyone tends to look in your direction." Derek Jeter talks about the responsibility of being the Yankees' captain:"People look to you a little bit more, whether it's young players coming through the organization, free agents that come over here. Everyone tends to look in your direction." https://t.co/aeH1yY9JP9

"Derek Jeter talks about the responsibility of being the Yankees' captain: "People look to you a little bit more, whether it's young players coming through the organization, free agents that come over here. Everyone tends to look in your direction." - Yankees Videos

Derek Jeter's MLB accomplishments

Aside from winning the World Series with the New York Yankees on five separate occasions, Jeter collected numerous accolades during his career. The 14-time All-Star finished his career with five Gold Glove awards, five Silver Slugger awards, and a World Series MVP. He was also inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Yankees Videos @snyyankees



(via



CC Sabathia, Tino Martinez, Andy Pettitte, Jorge Posada, Mariano Rivera & Joe Torre in the house for Derek Jeter Hall of Fame night at Yankee Stadium(via @YESNetwork CC Sabathia, Tino Martinez, Andy Pettitte, Jorge Posada, Mariano Rivera & Joe Torre in the house for Derek Jeter Hall of Fame night at Yankee Stadium(via @YESNetwork)https://t.co/voZnSLI00y

"CC Sabathia, Tino Martinez, Andy Pettitte, Jorge Posada, Mariano Rivera & Joe Torre in the house for Derek Jeter Hall of Fame night at Yankee Stadium (via @YESNetwork)" - Yankees Videos

Poll : 0 votes