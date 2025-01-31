"When Freddie Freeman was a free agent, Braves offered $135,000,000" - MLB insider sheds light on Pete Alonso's market as a first baseman

Just weeks away from Spring Training, Pete Alonso is still holding out for a big contract. MLB insider Buster Olney believes that he won't get the deal he's looking for.

The home-grown slugger declined a $158 million contract from the New York Mets last year to explore free agency but hasn't found much success. Discussing Alonso's free agency on The Michael Kay Show, ESPN's Olney shed some light on the market for the first baseman (0- 6:59):

"It all depends on if Pete's willing to go to Toronto or go to some other team that comes in late, the Angels for example. But I can't imagine that he's going to get much more money than what the Mets offered him.

"You and I talked in the fall about how the industry values corner infielders, especially corner infielders who aren't good defenders. Pete, on his best day, is an average defender. ... It's been more than a decade since the last time that a first baseman got over $200 million."

He continued:

"Look, Freddie Freeman is a future Hall of Famer, he's a guy who competes for the batting title every year... when he was a free agent, the Atlanta Braves offered him $135 million and he wound up taking less, when you factor in deferred money, to sign with the Dodgers.

"So the idea that Pete was going to get $200 million was a mirage all along. ... The industry really has followed up on that and we've seen that year after year, first basemen don't get paid."

Pete Alonso is looking for a long-term, lucrative contract, but the New York Mets seem to have drawn a line on how much they are willing to spend on him.

As a result, no agreement has been reached between the two parties, adding to the frustration of Mets fans. As things stand, it looks like the only resolution is for Alonso to lower his asking price to remain with the team that made him an MLB star.

MLB reporter urges Pete Alonso to prioritize his legacy with the Mets over money

Pete Alonso's ongoing negotiations with the New York Mets front office has been frustrating for everyone concerned.

Speaking on the matter, FOX Sports reporter Deesha Thosar urged the Polar Bear to prioritize his legacy over his contract:

"It's time for Alonso to accept that his destiny is calling him back to Queens."

As we get closer to the upcoming MLB season, it's looking more and more likely that Alonso won't get the contract he's looking for. Given the fact that no other teams are lining up with offers, Pete Alonso's best option seems to be a short-term deal with the Mets.

