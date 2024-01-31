When Richmond County Bank Ballpark hosted Hollywood A-listers Pete Davidson, Bill Burr & Judd Apatow for 'King of Staten Island' filming

Known for his undeniable comedic talent, Pete Davidson has starred in many films. One of these big-screen appearances featured brought Davidson to one of the most locally-beloved sports facilities in the New York area

While filming The King of Staten Island in 2019, Davidson was at Richmond County Bank Ballpark along with co-star Bill Burr and director Judd Apatow. The field was the home of the Class A Short Season affiliate of the New York Yankees, the Staten Island Yankees from 2001 until 2020.

Richmond Ballpark is now named SIUH Community Park, and hosts the Staten Island FerryHawks of the Atlantic Baseball League.

In the scene, Pete Davidson's character (Scott) is taken out by Ray (Bill Burr) after the latter enters a relationship with Scott's mother Margie. In an attempt to build trust with his would-be step-son, Burr introduces Scott to his firefighter friends, but things soon begin to go south.

Scott's father is a deceased firefighter, which has caused his undue trauma in his adult life. Instead of getting on graciously with Ray's firefighter friends, Scott becomes emotional, and berades the troupe of first responders, claiming that firefighters should not children on account of the possible strife they are exposing their families to.

The movie did well, and was ranked as the top-streamed movie on Prime for one month after its release. Pete Davidson also helped write and produce The King of Staten Island.

Davidson is no stranger to the game of baseball, and calls San Diego Padres pitcher Matt Gesta a childhood friend.

"Judd Apatow x Pete Davidson. The King of Staten Island" - Ben Frank

Davidson's co-star, Bill Burr, is an avid Boston Red Sox fan. In Aug. 2022, Burr performed at Fenway Park, drawing the largest outdoor spectator crowd in the history of Boston.

Pete Davidson finds his way into multiple sphere of culture

Despite being known for his relationship with model and influencer Kim Kardashian, Davidson is a jack of many trades. However, in this laugh-invoking film with Judd Apatow, one of baseball's most locally-known ballparks got the limelight.

