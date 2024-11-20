"When I almost died in San Francisco" - Chris Sale, Alex Bregman, Steven Kwan, Bobby Witt Jr. name their best defensive plays from 2024 MLB season

MLB, in partnership with sports equipment manufacturer Rawlings, awarded this year's Gold Glove winners. The honors were given to the players who exemplified the best individual fielding performances in various positions.

The Gold Glove Award ceremonies, held on Nov. 8, showcased a who's who of MLB stars that embodied stellar defensive displays this year. In an interview with the Bat Boys content channel, MLB stars shared their thoughts of what were their most unforgettable individual plays of the year.

Starting off the list was NL Gold Glove pitcher Chris Sale who hauled several awards this year in his first season with the Atlanta Braves. The lefty hurler shared that his most memorable play was when he did a reflex catch when a ball batted by San Francisco Giant Casey Schmitt flew direct in his direction.

"(Probably) when I almost died in San Francisco" - Chris Sale

What did the others say about the 2024 MLB season plays?

Meanwhile, Houston Astros star and offseason commodity Alex Bregman won his first Gold Glove Award.

Primarily known for his slugging prowess, the third baseman said that he didn't prepare any special routine for him to finally claim an award on defense. Moreover, he jokingly thanked four-time AL Gold Glove third baseman Matt Chapman for moving to the National League.

"Just kinda kept doing the same routine as normal," he said. "The only difference was Matt Chapman moved to the National League, so it was nice of him," Bregman jokingly added.

Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan also chimed in during the interview by the Ball Boys. Kwan has claimed a Gold Glove Award in each year since his debut in 2022. The young outfielder shared that his favorite play was the clutch layout catch he did in the postseason against the Detroit Tigers.

"(It was a) close game (with) Clase pitching (and was a) close moment. (I think the) ball barely got under the glove there." - Steven Kwan

Finally, Kansas City Royals star and AL MVP candidate Bobby Witt Jr. shared his thoughts on his favorite defensive play of the year. Witt recorded the best statistical season by a shortstop in MLB history in 2024 that gave him several accolades, including the Gold Glove.

"There was one in LA that had a double play. It was like over the shoulder, caught that one and we turned a double play on it." - Bobby Witt Jr.

