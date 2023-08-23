When was the last time Yankees lost 10 games in a row? Assessing the Bronx Bombers' disastrous run of form

The New York Yankees lost their ninth game in a row last night. CJ Abrams of the Washington Nationals homered over the short porch in right field in the top of the eighth inning to break a 1-1 tie, and the Yankees couldn't even get a runner into scoring position in the next two innings.

The Yankees lost two straight to the Miami Marlins (including conceding five runs in the bottom of the ninth to lose), were swept by the Atlanta Braves and Boston Red Sox, then lost to the Nationals.

They enter the middle game of the set with Luis Severino on the mound. He's been one of the worst pitchers in all of baseball this year, so a 10-game losing streak is possible. That hasn't happened in over 100 years: 1913 was the last time that happened.

How the Yankees have lost so many in a row

The Yankees have been awful of late. There's no reason an offense with Gleyber Torres, Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and DJ LeMahieu should score one run on two hits (both by backup catcher Ben Rortvedt up from AAA).

Still, there's been a bit of bad luck in this streak. Their fall against the Marlins came with All-Star closer Clay Holmes on the mound and was boosted by a two-run error that could've been a double play.

The final match against the Red Sox saw the Yankees score to go ahead in the eighth, only to have it controversially overturned. The Sox scored and kept the leadoff double from scoring to tie it in the ninth.