"When you love something so much, you want to protect it" - When Derek Jeter's wife Hannah got real about keeping family life off the internet

Hannah Jeter, wife of former New York Yankees captain Derek Jeter, has openly spoken about keeping their children away from the spotlight. Hannah, who is a professional model, stated in an interview published in the Holiday edition of the Editorialist magazine in November 2019 that she and her husband refrain from revealing their family life off the internet and social media.

"[Social media] has never felt natural to me. I know it's necessary in my industry, and I absolutely have to when it's part of a contract. But a lot of people post their children and husbands, and for me, that will never be the case," she had said after the birth of their second child .

"Both my husband and I have been in a place in our careers where we have to share so much. And we can handle it," she explained. "When you love something so much, you want to protect it more than anything in the world. And for me, that's my relationship, that's my kids."

Hannah and Derek Jeter got married on July 9, 2016, in a close-knit affair with fewer than 100 guests attending the ceremony at Meadwood Napa Valley Resort in St. Helena, California. The couple are now the parents of four children, although neither of them was born to witness their father during his playing days.

Derek Jeter was a first-round pick for the New York Yankees in the 1992 MLB Draft and was named the American League Rookie of the Year in 1995. Jeter spent his entire 20-year career with the Bronx Bombers, winning five World Series rings, besides making 14 appearances in the All-Star Game. He was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2020 in his first year on the ballot.

Derek Jeter discusses his experience being a father of three daughters and a son

Derek Jeter won five World Series titles over his illustrious career (Image Source: IMAGN)

Derek Jeter and his wife, Hannah, are the proud parents of three daughters—Bella Raine, 7; Story Grey, 6; and River Rose, 3. Jeter discussed his life as a 'girl-dad' in an interview on The Tonight Show in February 2023.

"It's controlled chaos. It's school pick-ups, drop-offs, they do my nails, my toenails, makeup, lipstick. It's the greatest thing I've ever experienced though, my girls, they are the absolute best," he said of his daughters.

Hannah Jeter gave birth to a fourth child as they welcomed their son, Kaius, in May 2023. Derek Jeter revealed his experience of raising a boy in an interview with People magazine six months later.

"It's been different for me because I have a younger sister and then we had three girls, while Hannah had a brother. So having a boy is a little different for me," Derek said. "But he's been great so far."

Following his retirement from baseball, Derek Jeter became the CEO of the Miami Marlins with a 4% ownership in 2017 before ending his relationship with the team five years later. He presently appears as an analyst on FOX during their coverage of the MLB postseason.

