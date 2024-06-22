When is Max Scherzer pitching next? Looking at veteran starter's much-awaited comeback to Rangers rotation

The Texas Rangers have set a date for Max Scherzer's 2024 season debut. Scherzer, who turned 40 this year, confirmed he'll return for Sunday’s series finale between the Texas Rangers and the Kansas City Royals.

Fans are eagerly waiting to witness the three-time Cy Young winner making his season debut for the reigning World Series champions. According to Kennedi Landry of MLB.com, the Rangers manager has some drafts ready to make room for Scherzer in their rotation.

Dan Dunning, who has posted a 4.73 ERA in 59 innings in 12 starts, is expected to move to the bullpen once Scherzer returns. Cody Bradford is also likely to head to the bullpen as Jacob deGrom and Tyler Mahle are rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, Landry reported.

With the return of Max Scherzer, the Rangers will have a five-man rotation, shared by Nathan Eovaldi, Michael Lorenzen, Jon Gray and Andrew Heaney. After posting a 3.20 ERA last year and leading his team to victory in the World Series, it remains to be seen if Scherzer can maintain his performance following his injury.

Max Scherzer is determined to lead his team to victory upon his comeback

Last year, the New York Mets traded Max Scherzer to the Texas Rangers in mid-season, owing a large portion of money from the contract to him. In December, he underwent surgery to fix a herniated disc in his back.

As the All-Star ace started his season on the injured list, the initial recovery dates were around mid-July. However, Scherzer was ahead of his schedule with his speedy recovery, but a nerve inflammation in his thumb extended his break for a few weeks.

However, passing all the hurdles, Scherzer is fit and ready to take the mound, with his sole goal to help the Rangers win.

“I'm just champing at the bit to get out there," Scherzer told reporters, per USA Today. "I've been doing this for six weeks now. It's extremely frustrating, but I got to turn the page. That's the hand I've been dealt. Now I've got a chance to go out there and just want to go out there and help the team win."

Since the Rangers won the series-opening game with a 6-2 score at Globe Life Field, Scherzer would have the opportunity to either win the series, if the Royals made a comeback in the second game, or sweep them, if the Rangers continued their streak.