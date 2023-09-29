On September 26, the Miami Marlins arrived in New York for a three-game series against the Mets. With their playoff hopes hanging by a thread, the Marlins needed to make the most out of their final divisional clash of the season.

However, as downpours hammered the New York area on Tuesday, the game was postponed. Billionaire Mets manager even took to Twitter to apologize to Marlins fans, citing how important the series was to the team's playoff chances.

On the day of the postponement, the Marlins stood just a half of a game behind the Chicago Cubs, who occupy the third and final NL Wild Card spot. The importance of the series could not be understated.

On Wednesday, the New York Mets and Miami Marlins played a double header to make up for the rain delay on Tuesday. The first game saw the Mets stride to a 11-2 victory, while the Marlins captured the second game by a score of 4-2, but not without some fireworks.

"Bases loaded with two outs in a tie game and umpire Ramon De Jesus rang up Jake Burger on a pitch that missed outside. De Jesus then ejected Burger and manager Skip Schumaker. #Marlins #Mets"

The two teams connected again, this time with the Marlins tied with the Chicago Cubs in the standings. However, inclement weather struck again. With the Marlins grasping on to a 2-1 lead in the top of the ninth inning, the game had to be postponed again.

Miami Marlins fans were understandably vexed by this. The MLB regular season is set to culminate on October 1. However, thankfully, the game was able to be rescheduled for Monday October 2, the day before the MLB postseason starts. This means that the Marlins will have to head back to New York following a weekend series against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

"The Marlins and Mets game tonight has been postponed to Monday, if it is necessary to played" - Playbook Sports

Miami Marlins last-minute makeup game may be a saving grace

Despite being the richest team in baseball, the New York Mets have struggled mightily this season. As such, the Marlins will have an opportunity to play one of their weakest divisional counterparts against the most high-stakes backdrop of the year. Regardless of the outcome of the year, Miami Marlins fans have a lot to be proud of. Now, they can only hope that Monday's make-up game will not be their last contest of the year.