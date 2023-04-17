When is Milwaukee Brewers' Gus Varland expected to return from injury? Recovery timetable after Machado line drive scare

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Gus Varland suffered a nasty injury on Saturday. With everyone wearing the number 42 for Jackie Robinson, Varland threw a pitch to San Diego Padres star Manny Machado. Machado lined it right back up the middle at 105 mph off the bat.

The ball struck Varland and appeared to hit him in the face, possibly off a ricochet from his shoulder. It bounced over to Willy Adames, who threw Machado out, but the entire stadium watched as Varland fell to the ground.

Talking Friars @TalkingFriars Scary play. Wishing the best for Gus Varland Scary play. Wishing the best for Gus Varland https://t.co/h9QIKmdq8W

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fortunately, it appears as if Gus Varland has avoided injury. X-Rays on his face and surrounding area came back negative. He'll likely need a bit of time off to recover and get himself mentally prepared to pitch again, but he is healthy enough to do so.

Gus Varland was hit in the face with a pitch for the Milwaukee Brewers

Though it was a scary scene in San Diego, Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Gus Varland is going to be just fine. In fact, after the game, Varland wasn't all that worried about missing any time.

Gus Varland won't go on the IL

According to Fox Sports, the Brewers' pitcher said:

I’m more mad about the slider location. It felt good out of the hand, but it just didn’t get there. Came back at me. Hit my hand and my chin, hit my left forearm. Just kinda rocked me a little bit. I felt like I could’ve kept going, but I think that’s the adrenaline talking. X-rays came back all good and ready to go."

Varland, ever the competitor, is more worried about where he placed the slider than where that slider landed when it was returned to him on the mound.

Poll : 0 votes