On Jan. 15, MLB's 2024 international signing period began with a bang. This is when teams around the league look to cash in on young stars who were not born in either the USA or Canada.

While young American and Canadian players are eligible for the draft, those born further afield are not. As such, young stars from Venezuela to the Dominican Republic will now have a chance to pursue their big-league aspirations.

Although many have pushed for an international draft over the years, the player's association has resisted this action, arguing it would stifle independence and earning potential for foreign talent. As such, teams must rely on the international signing period to get in on talent from abroad.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"Happy 2024 international signing period eve! To celebrate, here's a look at each team's best prospect acquired via the international market" - MLB Pipeline

The period will run through Dec. 15, 2024 and is open to all international baseball players born between Sep. 1, 2006 and Aug. 31, 2007. If that doesn't make you feel old, then nothing will.

These signings are facilitated through international bonus pools. The progressive system allows for more money alloted to smaller teams. This year, the maximum of $7,114,800 will be given to teams like the Guardians, Orioles, and Colorado Rockies, while big teams like the Phillies and Yankees will have $4,652,200 to spend. Additionally, some teams forfeited amounts of their bonus pool money to sign free agents last year.

17-year-old Dominican Leo De Vries is the biggest name at the onset of international signing period. The shortstop inked a multi-million dollar deal with the San Diego Padres on Monday. The 6-foot-2 De Vries has been noted for his power and agility.

Expand Tweet

"LEO DE VRIES. The Next San Diego Padres MEGASTAR. Can’t wait for him to be officially a Friar" - Devine Sports Gospel

Other teams were also active on Monday. Outfielder Paulino Santana inked a deal with the Texas Rangers, while Venezuelan shortstop Jose Perdomo locked in a $5 million bonus with the Atlanta Braves, the largest contract of the day so far.

MLB's international signing period gives foreign talent a chance to shine

Although we may see international players included in a draft of their own when MLB's current collective bargaining agreement ends in 2026, for now, all we have is this system. With hundreds of top prospects from around the world waiting anxiously, stay tuned to get a forward glimpse of the names who could be running the league in the years to come.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.