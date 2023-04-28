When is MLB The Show 23 Flash Sale? Best buys and assets to target

Fans of MLB The Show 23 will need to prepare their wallets and take a closer look at their monthly budget as Sony announced a flash sale today. The flash sale will begin at 1 pm PT, giving fans the opportunity to capitalize on their big savings and improve their gaming experience along the way.
If today's flash sale is similar to those in the past, it should be open for roughly four hours, giving fans a wide window to capitalize on the deals. In the past, there have been new packs available every hour, with increased odds of landing higher-tier players in each pack. While this is not a guarantee, it has occurred in the previous flash sales.
"They’re packs that are almost 50% off or a little less. It’ll be the WBC packs, HRD, basically everything up to this point that’s been a pack in the shop. They’re only available for an hour" - Not Gio Urshela
In previous MLB The Show flash sales, there have been a limited number of packs to purchase, so for gamers hoping to hold off until the end, they may not be available. While the supplies may be limited, fans should cash in early, as some of them may contain top-tier cards and players.
Which packs will be available in MLB The Show 23's flash sale?
The full details of the sale have yet to be released, but many fans of MLB The Show have speculated that the World Baseball Classic packs will be one of the available sales.
Another strategy that some fans have mentioned is purchasing discounted player cards and flipping them for a profit when they return to their normal price. Depending on which players are available, your Marcus Stroman and Randy Arozarena cards may double in value at the end of the flash sale.
"Flash sale today! The market will tank depending on the packs that they release. Don’t be afraid to scoop some players for flips. Players prices go back up after the sale is over" - @ShowInvestments