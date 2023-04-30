When does MLB The Show 24 come out? Possible release date and cover athlete explored

MLB The Show 23 has been a massive success among gamers. However, gamers are already speculating about the next installment in the franchise. Here's all you need to know about MLB The Show 24.

There is currently no official release date for the game yet. At San Diego Studios, the makers of the game are mainly focused on MLB The Show 23 at the moment. They are constantly updating the game and adding new features for the benefit of gamers.

MLB The Show 24 might release around March-April 2024

However, one can always pinpoint the release date for the game. Notably, MLB The Show 21 was released on April 16, 2021. MLB The Show 22 was released on April 1, 2022, and MLB The Show 23 was just released on March 24, 2023. Keeping that in mind, it can be speculated that the next installment might be released sometime between March and April 2024.

MLB The Show games are released right before or after Opening Day. Since there is currently no update regarding Opening Day 2024, gamers need to wait until August or September 2023 to know about Opening Day 2024. This will tie in directly with the release date.

There is also no update regarding the cover athlete for the next installment of the game. Since MLB The Show 23 featured Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Derek Jeter as cover athletes, it is possible that the makers will focus on a completely different player to be the cover athlete for the next installment.

Possible features for MLB The Show 24

MLB The Show 24 is expected to have many new features

MLB The Show 24 is expected to include many new features compared to MLB The Show 23. This includes an updated roster, revised throw accuracy and a ranked co-op. Additionally, the game is also expected to support cross-platform play, cross-progression, and cross-play.

When the game eventually releases, it is expected to give as much pleasure to gamers as its previous installments did.

