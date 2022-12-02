When are the MLB Winter Meetings?

The eyes of the MLB universe will be focused on San Diego next week when the MLB Winter Meetings are set to begin. Starting on Sunday, December 4th, and going through until Wednesday the 7th, representatives of all 30 Major League Baseball teams and their 120 Minor League Baseball affiliates convene for four days.

MLB Marathon @MLBMarathon



Worth noting, things tend to get wild at the Winter Meetings especially when it’s in San Diego. The city of impulsive decisions. Word around the league: “Most of the top free agents expected to sign during the winter meetings in San Diego, or just after.”Worth noting, things tend to get wild at the Winter Meetings especially when it’s in San Diego. The city of impulsive decisions. #MLB Word around the league: “Most of the top free agents expected to sign during the winter meetings in San Diego, or just after.”Worth noting, things tend to get wild at the Winter Meetings especially when it’s in San Diego. The city of impulsive decisions. #MLB

"Word around the league: “Most of the top free agents expected to sign during the winter meetings in San Diego, or just after.” Worth noting, things tend to get wild at the Winter Meetings especially when it’s in San Diego. The city of impulsive decisions. #MLB" - MLB Marathon

San Diego will see an influx of various people in the baseball world, including league executives, owners, general managers, scouts, visitors from baseball-playing countries, trade show exhibitors, and people seeking employment with minor league organizations.

While the execs will discuss business related to the league, the Winter Meetings are known to be a hotbed of off-season trades and signings. In 2019, during the meetings, Gerrit Cole signed a nine-year, $324 million deal with the New York Yankees, while only a day later, Anthony Rendon signed a seven-year, $275 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels.

Baseball Quotes @BaseballQuotes1 BREAKING: The Los Angeles Angles have signed Anthony Rendon to a 7 year, $245 million contract! BREAKING: The Los Angeles Angles have signed Anthony Rendon to a 7 year, $245 million contract! https://t.co/caK3GrzS7H

"BREAKING: The Los Angeles Angles have signed Anthony Rendon to a 7 year, $245 million contract!" - Baseball Quotes

Baseball fans will be hoping that some of the biggest free agents will begin signing with teams, forcing the hands of teams that have been waiting to make a splash. If someone like Aaron Judge or Jacob deGrom were to sign next week, it could be the start of a wave of new deals.

The biggest moves in the history of the MLB Winter Meetings

1988 Meetings in Atlanta: These meetings were dominated by the Texas Rangers, who made three different trades that involved 15 total players, as well as signing free agent pitcher Nolan Ryan.

1992 Meetings in Louisville: The '92 meetings were highlighted by Barry Bonds, who entered free agency for the first time in his career. After negotiating a personal suite during road trips, Bonds would then sign with the San Francisco Giants on a six-year, $43 million deal.

Miles Commodore @miles_commodore 29 years ago today, the San Francisco Giants sign a record $43 million deal with free agent Barry Bonds. 29 years ago today, the San Francisco Giants sign a record $43 million deal with free agent Barry Bonds. https://t.co/meOqDalQea

"29 years ago today, the San Francisco Giants sign a record $43 million deal with free agent Barry Bonds." - Miles Commodore

2011 Meetings in Dallas: Coming off of a World Series championship with the St. Louis Cardinals, Albert Pujols landed a 10-year, $250 million deal on the final day of the event.

Poll : 0 votes