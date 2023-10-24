When Mookie Betts collaborated with Ralphs and Kroger Health to help his community against Corona Virus

In June 2021, Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mooke Betts joined forces with Ralphs and Kroger Health in a collaborative effort to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and boost vaccination efforts in Southern California’s underserved communities.

Before a Dodgers’ game over the San Francisco Giants, Betts engaged in a meet-and-greet session with fans, Kroger employees, and frontlline healthcare workers. This initiative, spearheaded by Betts on behalf of Kroger Health, aimed to raise awareness about the importance and accessibility of the COVID-19 vaccine, particularly in communities that faced challenges in accessing healthcare resources.

Betts, recognizing the impact of the pandemic-related shutdown in Los Angeles, emphasized the collective desire to return to normalcy. He expressed his belief in vaccination through social media:

"I think we can all agree we want our lives to return to normal. The best way to do that is for each of us to get vaccinated."

Betts also expressed gratitude for the efforts of Ralhps in supporting the community from the pandemic’s onset.

Back in June 2021, most of the underserved population in America was still unvaccinated.

Statistics from the CDC claimed that while 64 percent of adults in America had received at least one vaccination shot, underserved communities, particularly those of Black and Brown demographics, reported significantly lower vaccination rates. A mere 13 percent of Hispanic individuals and less than 10 percent of Black individuals were included in the 64 percent vaccinated population.

To encourage vaccination among Americans, Kroger Health introduced the Community Immunity Giveaway, offering incentives such as five $1 million checks or groceries for a year. This initiative aimed to motivate eligible customers and associates to take the step forward toward community immunity.

Betts, who has transitioned to the Dodgers from the Boston Red Sox in February 2020, played a pivotal role in the team’s journey to their first World Series Championship since 1988. Beyond his contributions on the baseball field, Betts demonstrated a commitment to community well-bieng by actuvely advocating for COVID_19 vaccinations and supporting initiatives targeting underserved populations.