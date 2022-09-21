"Boston fans have softened up" - Throwback to when New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter got candid about his experience with Red Sox fans

Derek Jeter once said that Boston Red Sox fans warmed up to him after the franchise won the 2013 World Series.

Jeter featured on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" in 2016 to talk about his bittersweet experience with the Red Sox. He said:

"I can say this now that I'm retired, but the Boston fans have softened up since you guys have won. It pains me to say it. I'm not happy you won but they treat me a lot better."

Meyers himself was a big Red Sox fan growing up in Bedford, New Hampshire. The Red Sox were crowned champions after beating the St. Louis Cardinals 6-1 in Game 6 in 2013, ending the franchise's 95-year wait for a World Series win at Fenway Park.

Baseball In Pics @baseballinpix Derek Jeter takes a dive in the stands in the 12th inning of a Yankees Red Sox game in 2004 Derek Jeter takes a dive in the stands in the 12th inning of a Yankees Red Sox game in 2004 https://t.co/XZAHFt2cFv

Boston won its eighth World Series title dating to 1903, when it won under the name the Boston Americans. This was the first time Boston had clinched a series at home since 1918.

Derek Jeter recalls painful ALCS loss to the Boston Red Sox in 2004

Despite winning five World Series titles, Derek Jeter has not forgotten the infamous collapse against the Boston Red Sox in 2004. The New York Yankees were 3-0 up in the ALCS, but the Red Sox completed a historic turnaround to win 4-3. He said:

"Wish I didn’t have to talk about the '04 ALCS. It’s misery, you know. Sick to my stomach.” [via Twitter, ESPN]

The Yankees even had the legendary Mariano Rivera, considered one of the greatest relievers in history, on the mound with a one-run lead against 7-8-9 hitters in Game 4 in 2004. Shockingly, he blew the save, making it one of only five blown saves in 96 career postseason appearances for Rivera.

The loss in Game 4 changed the complexion of the series with the Red Sox turning the tables on their bitter rivals.

Boston became only the third team in North American sports history to make a comeback from a 3-0 deficit to win the series. The Red Sox faced the St. Louis Cardinals in the World Series. The Red Sox dominated their opponents 4-0 to capture their first championship since 1918.

The Red Sox were also crowned champions in 1912, 1915, 1916, 1918, 2007 and 2018.

Red Sox celebrate their 2004 World Series Championship during a pre-game ceremony prior to the game against Derek Jeter's New York Yankees at Fenway Park on April 11, 2005

Want some action on today’s MLB games? Click here to get a deposit bonus up to $1,000 dollars!

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far