In April 2017, New York Yankees star Anthony Rizzo took a dig at former Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Starling Marte after he received a 80-game ban for testing positive for an illegal substance called Nandrolone. Rizzo was playing with the Chicago Cubs back then.

The first baseman expressed his grievance, saying that PEDs can boost an athlete's performance and help them achieve their goals more quickly. Thus, players like Marte resort to the using drugs, whose potential benefits are dwarfed by the risks.

Anthony felt missing 80 MLB games due to a performance-enhancing drug suspension is a significant amount of time for any baseball player. However, as per Rizzo, for Starling, it might not have made a difference owing to his massive contract. Rizzo subtly hinted at the Marte-Pirates 6-year, $31 million deal that was signed on March 28, 2014.

"Is it a big risk if you're suspended 80 games, you have a guaranteed contract?" Rizzo said. You take that risk to get the reward. It's the question you ask. For some guys, it is a big risk; for others, you get away with it and get a big deal."

He added:

"It's part of the game, and in my opinion, we need to drug test a lot more."

In 2017, Anthony Rizzo was on a seven-year, $41 million contract with the Cubs. After playing in Chicago from 2012-2021, Rizzo was traded to the New York Yankees in July 2021.

Anthony Rizzo signed $32 million contract with New York Yankees

After being traded to the New York Yankees, Rizzo created an impact in the organization with his stellar performance. Consequently, the following year, on March 17, 2022, the Yankees signed him to a two-year $32 million contract.

Subsequently, he signed a two-year contract with the franchise with an option for the 2025 MLB season, on November 15, 2022.

