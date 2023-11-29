When Olivia Dunne owned $4,200 Christian Siriano dress in dazzling Elle photoshoot

Sports Illustrated model Olivia Dunne was featured in the French fashion magazine Elle in July. The photo shoot showcased the LSU gymnastics star in a variety of classy outfits alongside an insightful interview.

Dunne is considered one of the most successful college athletes in the United States. She has millions of Instagram and TikTok followers, and her net worth is estimated to be more than $3.3 million annually. Following her splashy debut in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in May, the LSU gymnast collaborated with Elle to expand her fashion portfolio.

The magazine featured several incredible photos of Olivia Dunne, captured by Silver Chang, showcasing the athlete’s charisma and style. The LSU gymnast, who is also the partner of now-former LSU pitcher Paul Skenes, donned several voguish outfits during her Elle photoshoot.

Here are some of them.

She wore a stunning white halter dress, a signature design by Christian Siriano, worth $4,200. For accessories, Olivia chose to keep it minimal and wore just a ring from Van Cleef & Arpels. She opted for a minimal glam look and a voluminous blowout for an overall sophisticated, yet chic vibe.

Story of Olivia Dunne’s first professional photo shoot and Instagram debut

During the Elle magazine interview, Olivia Dunne shared her story of her first professional photo shoot and her Instagram journey.

When Dunne was just nine years old, she joined the year-and-a-half-old platform Instagram. Within one year, she had her first professional photo shoot, and it took place on a podium.

“I remember, I got my first professional pictures on a podium, and I was like, ‘OMG these are awesome! I want more of this in my life!’” Dunne said.“I just knew this is something I wanted to do,” she continued. “I was 10 or 11, and there were younger girls looking up to me and people starting to recognize me. To be someone else’s role model meant the world to me.”

