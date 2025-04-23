When is Paul Skenes pitching next? All you need to know about Pirates ace's upcoming start

One of the most hyped pitching prospects of all-time, Paul Skenes not only proved that he was worth all of the attention but shattered any expectations for him in his rookie season. At only 22-years-old, Skenes has entered his name in the ring for being labeled as the best pitcher in baseball thanks to his blazing fastball and elite variety of off-speed pitches.

The Pittsburgh Pirates ace came into the 2025 season with many viewing him as one of the favorites to win the National League Cy Young Award. Even though he has had a bit of a slow start by his standards, he has still managed to post a 2-2 record with a 2.87 ERA with 30 strikeouts over 31.1 innings of work.

For those looking to catch the 2024 NL Rookie of the Year Award winner in action, they will not have to wait long. Although there is still a chance that his next start could change due to unforeseen circumstances, however, as of right now, Skenes is slated to take to the mound on Friday, April 25th against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

A difficult matchup for every single pitcher in the league, the Los Angeles Dodgers own one of the most potent lineups in Major League Baseball. Thanks to a high-power lineup that features the likes of Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, and Teoscar Hernandez, Skenes will undoubtedly have his work cut out for him in his next start.

The Pittsburgh Pirates will need to improve their inconsistent lineup to maximize Paul Skenes

The Pittsburgh Pirates have not reached the postseason since 2015 and given the current state of their lineup, that streak might continue if they cannot improve on offense. The Pirates currently rank in the bottom half of Major League Baseball in nearly every statistical category, including home runs (25th), runs scored (24th), team batting average (26th), and OPS (26th).

No matter how strong Paul Skenes performs, if the Pittsburgh Pirates cannot score runs, it could result in another wasted season for the generational starting pitcher. Pittsburgh has been in a rebuilding state for several years now, however, if they want to keep Paul Skenes for the long-term, they will need to prove that they can build a winning culture. If they can't, Skenes could explore his options elsewhere.

