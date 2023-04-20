When is Shohei Ohtani pitching next? Details out for Angels superstar's upcoming start

According to LA Angels’ front office, Shohei Ohtani is expected to start for the team every six days on average.

That's a change from the 16 out of 28 starts he made on six or more days of rest in 2022.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

When was Shohei Ohtani’s last start?

Shohei Ohtani is expected to start agains the Royals on Sunday.

Ohtani's last start was on April 17 against the Boston Red Sox, where he pitched six innings, allowing only one run while striking out nine. His next start is expected to be on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals in Anaheim.

The 28-year-old Japanese superstar has already made a name for himself in the MLB with his exceptional skills on both the mound and at the plate. In 2018, he won the American League Rookie of the Year award, and in 2021, he was named the AL MVP. He's a rare player who can both pitch and hit at an elite level, making him a valuable asset for the Angels.

Angels fans are eagerly anticipating Ohtani's next start as he continues to impress with his unique talent and abilities. With his combination of pitching and hitting skills, he's a must-watch player for any baseball fan. Ohtani's impact on the Angels has been significant, and many fans believe that he could be a game-changer for the team this season.

Ohtani's impressive stats from the previous season include hitting 34 home runs, 95 RBIs and finishing with a .273 batting average. He also made 28 starts on the mound with an ERA of 2.33 and 219 strikeouts in 166 innings pitched.

As the season progresses, fans are eagerly anticipating Ohtani's performances and looking forward to seeing him showcase his skills on the mound and at the plate. With his exceptional talent and abilities, Ohtani is likely to continue making headlines and entertaining fans for years to come.

Shohei Ohtani’s contract with the Angels ends after the 2023 season. It's yet to be seen whether they retain him, trade him before the deadline or hold him for a potential playoff run but risk losing him to free agency.

Poll : 0 votes