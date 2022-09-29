"We really feel bad about everything that happened in 2017" - Throwback to when shortstop Carlos Correa spoke out on the Houston Astros' infamous sign-stealing scandal

MLB star Carlos Correa once revealed his thoughts on the infamous sign-stealing scandal with the Houston Astros in the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

Carlos Correa discussed the Astros investigation with Ken Rosenthal in 2020, while also highlighting that people spoke to the public without knowing all the facts. He said:

"Oh, usually I don't have problems when people talk about 2017 and what happened that year because honestly, we're wrong. Everything that happened that year was absolutely wrong and we show remorse for that because, you know, we feel bad about everything that happened."

Correa continued:

"The problem I have is when players go out there and they don't know the facts, they're not informed on the situation, and just go in front of the cameras and just talk. All the commissioner report clearly says that all those reports were conducted in 2017. 2018, nothing happened, 2019 nothing happened. It was just talented players playing the game of baseball."

The Astros' cheating scandal began in early 2017. Investigation reports suggested that the Astros used game feed from a camera to decode the signs of opposing teams. The scandal was brought to light following The Athletic's report in 2018, after which the MLB later found sufficient evidence of the act.

As a result, the Astros lost first- and second-round picks in both the 2020 and 2021 drafts. The franchise was also fined $5 million and Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow and field manager AJ Hinch were suspended for the entire 2020 season.

Carlos Correa's future still uncertain after debut season with the Minnesota Twins

Carlos Correa was a surprise addition to the Twins squad after signing a three-year, $105.3 million deal in March this year. In an injury-affected season for the Twins, the 28-year-old has hit form in the second half of the regular season.

Carlos Correa and the Twins are currently second in the AL Central table behind the Cleveland Guardians

Since August, Correa is hitting .323/.405/.505 with eight homers, nine doubles and a triple in 222 plate appearances. The former Astros man spent seven seasons in Houston before moving to the Twins. However, he will still be a hot commodity for many teams in the league if he opts out of his contract.

Correa has also admitted that he and his family feel at home in Minnesota and could also wish for a longer contract to extend his stay.

