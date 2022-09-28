"I'm Aaron Judge, by the way" - Throwback to when a spectacled Aaron Judge interviewed fans on what they think of a certain Yankees star slugger

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge once pretended to be an interviewer on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" as he asked fans what they thought of him.

Judge made his debut with the Yankees in 2016 and was named Rookie of the Year. The youngster was at Bryant Park to find out what the Bronx faithful had to say about him while undercover. Interviewing one of the fans, he said:

"So, if Aaron Judge were sitting here right now, what kind of advice would you give him? You know, young guy on a young team in New York City. You say you love him, but we look alike. I'm Aaron Judge, by the way."

Fans failed to recognize Judge donning a suit and wearing glasses as he questioned them about the Yankees' potential stars. Judge's meteoric rise in the MLB continued in 2017, when he became the first Yankee to win the Rookie of the Year award since Derek Jeter in 1996.

Judge compiled a .284/.422/.627 slash line, while leading the AL in runs (128) and walks (127), ranked second in RBIs (114), on-base percentage and slugging percentage.

Aaron Judge spotted in sweatshirt with "New York or Nowhere" written in blue

Aaron Judge is having one of the best seasons of all time after recording 60 homers this season. However, the 30-year-old has been in the headlines since entering the final year of his contract with the franchise.

Despite New York Yankees president Randy Levine admitting that he would love for Judge to extend his stay, the question remains whether Judge will be with the Yankees after this season.

Aaron Judge is one home run short of the all-time record of 61 held by Roger Maris from 1961.

As per Sports Illustrated, Randy Levine said:

"There’s no issue about, ‘Do we want Aaron back?' There’s no issue [with] ‘How much we value him.’ It’s a negotiation. What we’ll talk about with him and his representatives in the offseason is, ‘How do we keep him?’"

Pickswise @Pickswise Aaron Judge rocking a "New York or Nowhere" sweatshirt Aaron Judge rocking a "New York or Nowhere" sweatshirt 👀 https://t.co/V6dFTL9KpD

However, after Judge was spotted in a hoodie that read "New York or Nowhere," fans have been questioning if this is a result of his love for New York, or if it might be a subliminal hint that he plans to become a free agent. It could also be a clue that he intends to end his contract with the Yankees and move to a fresh challenge.

