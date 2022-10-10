"I am buried in despair...I cry at the drop of a hat" - Looking back at when television star Meghan King was in shambles in the aftermath of her separation from ex-husband and MLB star Jim Edmonds

Real Housewives of Orange County star Meghan King has opened up about her bitter separation from ex-husband and MLB legend Jim Edmonds.

In a revealing interview with PEOPLE, King spoke about how her marriage fell apart and the impact it will have on her young children. She said:

“I am broken for my family. I am buried in despair. I cry at the drop of a hat. But I am enduring. I will set an example for my children, and I will teach them to love and respect people while also knowing how to condone unethical or wrong behavior."

King continued:

"I will facilitate healthy, consistent, and ongoing relationships with their father and with his family, despite the hurt I feel from them because my children should not reap the karma of my personal situations.”

Jim Edmonds played for the California/Anaheim Angels, St. Louis Cardinals, San Diego Padres, Chicago Cubs, Milwaukee Brewers, and Cincinnati Reds from 1993 to 2010

She also spoke about Edmonds allegedly having an affair with their babysitter Carly Wilson, which the latter has denied. King also revealed that she caught Edmonds having inappropriate conversations and exchanging lewd photos with another woman. The couple split in 2019 after five years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in May 2021.

Jim Edmonds claims marriage with Meghan King was "loveless and abusive"

Edmonds tied the knot for the fourth time with Kortnie O'Connor in a lavish ceremony in Lake Como, Italy. The former All-Star revealed that his newly-wed wife pulled him out of a dark place, while his previous marriage to King was heading for the exit doors. In an Instagram post in 2020, the former MLB star thanked O'Connor, while taking a dig at Meghan King. He said:

"I was in such a dark place; one that I didn’t think could happen to me. I was going through hell ending a loveless and abusive relationship. The lies and accusations that followed the breakup only put me deeper into a funk."

Now, at 52, Jim Edmonds has been given a fourth chance at love after previously tying the knot with King and Allison Jayne Raski. He was first married to Lee Ann Horton, but she unfortunately passed away after battling cancer in 2015. The newly-wed couple have already won many hearts over and clearly seem to be on the right track as they begin their new lives as a family.

