When is Tim Anderson expected to return from injury? Recovery timetable of White Sox star explored

One of the most exciting players in the MLB, Chicago White Sox superstar Tim Anderson, has been placed on the 10-day IL after exiting Monday's game. He experienced left-knee soreness during the sixth inning of Monday's game against the Minnesota Twins.

Chicago White Sox @whitesox Prior to tonight’s game at Minnesota, the #WhiteSox placed shortstop Tim Anderson on the 10-day injured list with a sprained left knee and recalled infielder Lenyn Sosa from Class AAA Charlotte. Prior to tonight’s game at Minnesota, the #WhiteSox placed shortstop Tim Anderson on the 10-day injured list with a sprained left knee and recalled infielder Lenyn Sosa from Class AAA Charlotte.

"Prior to tonight’s game at Minnesota, the #WhiteSox placed shortstop Tim Anderson on the 10-day injured list with a sprained left knee and recalled infielder Lenyn Sosa from Class AAA Charlotte." - Chicago White Sox

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After further testing, it was revealed that Anderson suffered a sprained left knee. The team also announced today that the superstar shortstop will be sidelined for 2-4 weeks, though it could be longer if he suffers any setbacks.

The injury comes at an unwelcome time as the Chicago White Sox are off to a slow start to the new campaign. The White Sox sit third in the American League Central with a 5-6 record, behind both the Cleveland Guardians and Minnesota Twins.

Tim Anderson's placement on the IL comes after the team placed relief pitcher Joe Kelly on the 15-day IL with a groin strain and Eloy Jimenez with a hamstring strain. The team is also without All-Star closer Liam Hendriks, who is working his way back from chemo treatment for non-Hodgkins’ lymphoma.

ESPN @espn



"Being able to ring this victory bell has been one of the most emotional things I've ever done." Hendriks wrote. White Sox closer Liam Hendriks has completed his final round of chemotherapy for non-Hodgkin lymphoma."Being able to ring this victory bell has been one of the most emotional things I've ever done." Hendriks wrote. es.pn/3Mt4HS1 White Sox closer Liam Hendriks has completed his final round of chemotherapy for non-Hodgkin lymphoma. "Being able to ring this victory bell has been one of the most emotional things I've ever done." Hendriks wrote. es.pn/3Mt4HS1

"White Sox closer Liam Hendriks has completed his final round of chemotherapy for non-Hodgkin lymphoma. "Being able to ring this victory bell has been one of the most emotional things I've ever done." Hendriks wrote." - ESPN

The mounting injuries for the White Sox will test the depth of the team's roster. While they have several talented stars, they are not without previous injury concerns. The likes of Andrew Vaughn and Luis Robert may be enough to keep the White Sox afloat, but they've all missed significant time due to injuries in the past.

A look at Tim Anderson's season with the Chicago White Sox this year

Anderson has been off to a solid start for the White Sox this season. Through 11 games, the superstar shortstop has batted .298 with 14 hits, four RBIs, and five stolen bases. While he has yet to hit a home run this season, Anderson has shown his power in the past, hitting a career-high 20 home runs in 2018.

Sammy Davis Jr. 5000 @SDJ5K Happy bi-annual “Tim Anderson is going on the IL for an extended period” day for all those who observe. Happy bi-annual “Tim Anderson is going on the IL for an extended period” day for all those who observe.

"Happy bi-annual “Tim Anderson is going on the IL for an extended period” day for all those who observe." - @SDJ5K

Poll : 0 votes