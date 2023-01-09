Trevor Bauer spilled the beans on his relationship with former UCLA teammate Gerrit Cole. This happened during the Baseball Writers' Association of America conference call after he won the 2020 Cy Young Award.

The pair did have a feud in college after Cole criticized Bauer in front of their teammates for not following the team’s weight-lifting program schedule. However, the two have supposedly hashed their differences ever since.

Brendan Kuty @BrendanKutyNJ Trevor Bauer on Gerrit Cole: "I have nothing wrong with Gerrit. We had our differences in college. That was nine or 10 years ago at this point." Said he would be "more than open" to playing alongside him. #Yankees Trevor Bauer on Gerrit Cole: "I have nothing wrong with Gerrit. We had our differences in college. That was nine or 10 years ago at this point." Said he would be "more than open" to playing alongside him. #Yankees

"I'm a different person now than I was then. I'm sure the same is true for him."

Bauer also mentioned that he and Cole do not really maintain dialog, but he’d always be open to playing alongside him at the Yankees. That is if everything falls into place.

"At the end of the day, I want to win," Bauer said. "I hate losing. It drives me nuts. And it's pretty evident from watching him pitch and seeing his performances in the postseason and how into it he is, that he feels the same way.

"And I think if you look at trying to win a World Series, which is one of my goals every single year, you want to put the most intense competitors together, you want to put the best talent together, and go and see what you can do. Certainly, if I was given the opportunity to do that and play alongside him again, I'd be more than open to it."

The topic popped up in the debate because Bauer was then a free agent. At the time, there were rumors about the New York Yankees wanting to jump into the mix to acquire his signature. No deal of that sort, however, surfaced.

Trevor Bauer and Gerrit Cole couldn't bare losing to each other at UCLA

Trevor Bauer and Gerrit Cole were incredibly competitive players back in college, and they both hated losing. They started back-to-back for the Bruins and went to battle every time for foul balls. It didn't help that they were both pitchers and fighting for the same spot on the team.

#GoBruins Trevor Bauer (CLE), Griffin Canning (LAA), and Gerrit Cole (HOU) are all scheduled to make starts for their teams today.That makes today the first time in history that UCLA has had three MLB starting pitchers competing on the same day.READ | ucla.in/2DGJvnd Trevor Bauer (CLE), Griffin Canning (LAA), and Gerrit Cole (HOU) are all scheduled to make starts for their teams today.That makes today the first time in history that UCLA has had three MLB starting pitchers competing on the same day.READ | ucla.in/2DGJvnd#GoBruins https://t.co/VCjt5r8Daw

They were UCLA's pair of aces. The two college players were deemed to have the best potential to make it big in MLB, which they both have.

