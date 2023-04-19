When did Vin Scully retire? Exploring broadcasting legend's long-standing association with LA Dodgers

Famous LA Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully died at the age of 94 on Aug. 2, 2022. Let's explore his long-standing relationship with the Dodgers.

Scully is the best broadcaster the Dodgers ever had. He called 67 seasons of Major League Baseball for the team from 1950, when the team was still in Brooklyn, until he retired in 2016. The way Scully narrated a baseball game was like meeting an old friend. He created stories out of the games that mesmerized longtime fans and kept them hooked to their transistor radios.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Legendary Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully has died at age 94. Legendary Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully has died at age 94. https://t.co/CWVUPuo5Gi

Vin Scully created a narrative out of the balls and strikes of the game. He transformed nine innings of a baseball game into a folktale for the listeners. Everyone praised his command of language and the quality of expression when calling a Dodgers game.

According to Stan Kasten, the Dodgers' president and CEO, Scully was one of the greatest voices in all sports. He loved baseball and the Dodgers, and his voice will be forever etched in their minds. The LA Dodgers will remember his contribution as they look to the future.

Vin Scully's greatest calls

Vin Scully in World Series: Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, Game 2

Vin Scully has had some of the greatest calls of his career. Some of his greatest calls include Sandy Koufax's perfect game; Hank Aaron's 715th home run; Bo Jackson's 1989 All-Star Game; Rick Monday saving the American flag; Fernando Valenzuela's return on June 29, 1990; Kirk Gibson's home run in Game 1 of the 1988 World Series; and more.

Vin Scully was truly one of the greatest broadcasters in American sports history. He knew how to attract listeners to the game and how to comment in a story format. He is deserving of the Hall of Fame.

