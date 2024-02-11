"When will the bleeding stop?" - Red Sox fans not thrilled with addition of Lucas Luetge

Veteran MLB reliever Lucas Luetge has signed with the Boston Red Sox ahead of the upcoming season, but fans are not thrilled with the bullpen addition.

The 36-year-old left-handed pitcher is coming off a horrendous season with the Atlanta Braves, which saw him get DFA'd multiple times. After becoming a free agent at the end of the season, Luetge has tweeted that he will join Boston, but their fans remain unimpressed.

Luetge was traded to the Atlanta Braves ahead of the 2023 season but suffered a serious dip in form over the season. He posted a 7.24 ERA in 12 appearances, and was left unclaimed after being desginated for assignment by the Braves.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He elected free agency in October last year. As teams make their final roster additions ahead of the new season, Boston fans hoped for a better move from the front office and have made it clear over social media.

"When will the bleeding stop?" tweeted one.

"How does this farce keep rolling on?" added another.

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Lucas Luetge was signed by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 2008 MLB Draft before he was traded to the Seattle Mariners after three years in the minors.

After playing in the minor leagues for several teams over the years, the left-handed reliever established himself as a reliable arm while with the New York Yankees from 2021 to 2022, where he posted a 2.71 ERA over the two years.

Will Lucas Luetge make the Red Sox bullpen?

While the details of Lucas Luetge's deal with the Boston Red Sox has not been revealed, the veteran seems to be on his way to Fenway Park ahead of next season.

Brennan Bernardino is the only left-handed option in the Boston bullpen with decent MLB experience. However, Luetge is set to compete with fellow non-roster left-handers Jorge Benitez and Cam Booser for a spot in the bullpen over Spring Training.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.