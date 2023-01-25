When will Ichiro Suzuki be eligible for the Baseball Hall of Fame?

Ichiro Suzuki is more than just a famous Japanese baseball player, he is an icon of the sport in his country. One of the most famous players to ever come from Japan looks certain to be an MLB Hall of Fame inductee, but when will he be eligible?

Ichiro Suzuki is commonly known as "Ichiro" and was the best player to ever dominate both the MLB and Japan's NPB. He has 4,367 hits between the two leagues, more than any other player to play in the world's top leagues.

A native of Toyoyama, a small town outside of the city of Nagoya, Ichiro showed promise from an early age. He began his NPB career with the Orix BlueWave in 1992 and played there before coming to the MLB in 2000.

"Ken Griffey Jr. helping Ichiro Suzuki with his @Mariners Hall of Fame jacket" - @ The Athletic

In 2001, as a member of the Seattle Mariners, Ichiro Suzuki captured both the Rookie of the Year Award and the MVP Award, making him the only player since Fred Lynn of the 1975 Boston Red Sox.

Ichiro has played a total of 19 seasons in the MLB. He played for the Miami Marlins and the New York Yankees before returning to Seattle to finish his career in 2019.

Suzuki registered 262 hits in 2019, setting a single-season MLB record as a 36-year-old. Additionally, he has the longest hitting streak in history, with 10 consecutive 200-hit seasons. In 2022, he was inducted into the Seattle Mariners Hall of Fame.

Seattle Seahawks @Seahawks



Congrats Ichiro Suzuki on your induction to the



Cooperstown is on deck. To one of Seattle’s sports icons.Congrats Ichiro Suzuki on your induction to the @Mariners Hall of Fame!Cooperstown is on deck. To one of Seattle’s sports icons.Congrats Ichiro Suzuki on your induction to the @Mariners Hall of Fame! Cooperstown is on deck. https://t.co/vjHVtlI4Gv

"To one of Seattle’s sports icons. Congrats Ichiro Suzuki on your induction to the @Mariners Hall of Fame! Cooperstown in on deck" - @ Seattle Seahawks

To be eligible for the National Baseball Hall of Fame, Ichiro needs to satisfy two categories. The first is that he must have begun his career at least 20 years ago and finished playing at least 5 seasons ago. This means that Ichiro, who retired from the MLB in 2019, will not be eligible for the Hall of Fame until 2025.

Hall of Fame or not, Ichiro Suzuki will always be one of the best

It was not until the arrival of Ichiro that the NPB was seen as somewhat on par with the MLB. Although MLB retains the title of the top league in the world, the NPB is only getting more competitive. Expect to see some Ichiro-level players coming out of Japan in the next few seasons.

Poll : 0 votes