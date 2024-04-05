“When you have the world against you, let’s go out there and do it” - Mookie Betts embraces the challenge of playing shortstop after rapid start

Mookie Betts is playing infield this year as opposed to his normal right-field position with the Los Angeles Dodgers. It happened last year when Betts was dealt back and forth between outfield and infield, but this time around, he has been a regular in the infield playing shortstop and occasionally second base.

Moreover, his defensive plays from the position are as natural, highlighting his work and revs off the field.

About his transition to shortstop, Betts talked with MLB.com's Juan Toribio, who shared his insights on Wednesday.

This Spring, Mookie Betts took on the challenge of playing shortstop, one of the most difficult positions to play on the diamond. The leadoff hitter understood the requirements of the club and embraced the challenge:

“Let’s do it,” Betts told the Dodgers coaching staff. “I know it’s a tough challenge, but when stuff is not challenging, who has fun? For me, something that’s super easy, that’s not fun for me. When you have the world against you, it’s like, ‘Cool, let’s go out there and do it.’”

Mookie Betts delves into preparations behind playing a new position

Before Mookie Betts took on the challenge of becoming the Dodgers' everyday shortstop, he won six Gold Glove awards in the right field position. Betts recalled that he played infield 10 years ago, the time before "Mookie was Mookie."

He followed the same blueprint that he used a decade ago, which was to start working at the position four hours before each game. Coming out first from the Dodgers workout, Betts continued to simulate game-time action and get more revs at the position:

“If I mess up a play, the next day you better believe I’m about to do that 100 times until I do it right,” Betts said. “I know it’s a premium position. I know it’s a harder position. But I believe in myself that I’m going to outwork everybody. And let’s say something happens where I’m not able to do it, you can damn guarantee it wasn’t for a lack of effort.”

The same was confirmed by the Dodgers Major League video coordinator, who said that he almost hit 70 grounders a day to give Betts game-time simulation. That number even cranked up to 100, highlighting his efforts to have a clean game from shortstop.

