"When you’re playing against your daddy you need to try something different" - Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz believes the San Diego Padres need to change their strategy against the Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Diego Padres 5-3 in Game 1 of the National League Division Series and Hall of Famer David Ortiz couldn't resist having a cheap shot at Bob Melvin’s side.

Ortiz was present with Kevin Burkhardt, Alex Rodriguez and Frank Thomas on the FOX studio postgame show, where he roasted the Padres for their 15th loss against the Dodgers this season.

After Burkhardt asked the panel how the San Diego Padres could "get off the mat", Ortiz’s response was comedy gold. Big Papi’s reply left the studio crew in splits.

- "The reality is, when you play against your daddy, you have to try and do something different." @davidortiz on the Padres falling to 5-15 vs LA this year "The reality is, when you play against your daddy, you have to try and do something different." - @davidortiz on the Padres falling to 5-15 vs LA this year https://t.co/jqovce0KqT

"The reality is, when you're playing against your daddy, you need to try to do something different.You have to try to do something different, Kevin! You can't just keep, continue having the same approach — your dad knows what you're gonna do!" - David Ortiz

The San Diego Padres weren’t the favorites against the New York Mets in the NL Wild Card Series, but they got the job done in style. Fortunes always shift quickly in October, so the Padres can’t be ruled out as a genuine threat in the NLDS, despite the Dodgers being the best team this season by far.

Both clubs were involved in the Juan Soto sweepstakes this summer, with San Diego ultimately landing the 2022 Home Run Derby winner’s signature. However, the Padres struggled as they made their way over the line to qualify for the playoffs via the Wild Card route, while the Dodgers ran away with the NL West title.

San Diego Padres have a statistical edge heading into NLDS Game 3

The Dodgers raced to a 5-0 lead inside three innings during Game 1, but San Diego rallied with a three-run fifth to make matters interesting. However, the Dodgers' bullpen was tight as ever, not allowing the Padres to score another run.

The Padres, to their credit, bounced back with a 5-3 win of their own in Game 2. Jake Cronenworth’s eighth inning solo homer made sure of the victory and tied the series 1-1.

"You are now entering ... THE CRONE ZONE!" - MLB

The Padres' bullpen has now thrown 11 ⅔ scoreless innings over the past three games while allowing only 8 baserunners.

In 39 Division Series that started with a two-game split in the 2-2-1 format, the team heading home for the next two games advanced 26 times (67%). Game 3 is slated for Friday, October 14 at 8:30 PM (ET) at Petco Park.

