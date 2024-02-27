Where is the 2024 MLB All-Star Game? Date, location, stadium & other details explored

The 2024 MLB All-Star Game is coming up this year. Every year, players play for the chance to be honored in the game and show off amongst the league's best players at a different venue every single season. Where will they be this year?

The 2024 MLB All-Star Game is slated to be held at Globe Life Field, the recently built home of the Texas Rangers, on July 16. The nearby Metroplex will have the full weekend from July 12-16, which includes the Home Run Derby and everything else. The first night of the MLB Draft will also be held nearby.

This was announced yesterday, with Fort Worth mayor Mattie Parker saying:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I am thrilled that our cities are partnering to welcome the 2024 MLB All-Star Week to the region...Visiting baseball fans will get to experience the unexpected sights, sounds and flavors that are truly Texas.”

The regular season hasn't yet begun, but the festivities for All-Star Weekend are lined up.

How Texas got 2024 MLB All-Star Game

The 2024 All-Star Game was chosen in the same way that all All-Star Games are. It's pretty random and totally subjective. The league gets together and decides where might be a good place to go based on current events and other things.

They factor in how recently the stadium or team has hosted the All-Star Game. In the Texas Rangers' case, it's been a while. That always helps when selecting the new venue.

The 2024 MLB All-Star Game will be here

The state of the ballpark matters, too. Globe Life Field was constructed in 2020, so it is one of the newest baseball fields out there. That means it's a prime place for the baseball world to go over the break.

Arlington hasn't hosted the All-Star Game since 1995, so it's been a long time. Several teams, including the Atlanta Braves, Seattle Mariners, Colorado Rockies and Miami Marlins, have hosted since then.

This year, all eyes will be in Texas starting July 12. After the first half concludes, players will be able to relax and enjoy what Arlington has planned for them.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.