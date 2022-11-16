Where does Bryce Harper's career stats rank him among the best MLB hitters of all time?

Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies may be one of the best all-around players in the MLB, and his ability to excel in all areas and aspects of the game is what makes him unique.

Throughout his 11-year career, Bryce Harper has led the MLB in several different metrics. His ability to hit, run, walk and field earns him a place on a very exclusive list of MLB players. Let's take a look at where Bryce Harper stands compared to the all-time greats of baseball.

In terms of home runs, Harper has a long way to go. He has hit 285 home runs over the course of his career. A respectable number, but it places him at number 179 all-time.

In terms of RBIs, Harper finds himself even lower on the list. His 817 career RBIs put him in the 486th spot for all-time home runs. Harper sees his name climb the list drastically when we count some slightly more esoteric statistics.

In terms of .OBP, which stands for on-base percentage plus slugging percentage, Harper ranks 59th all-time with an .OBP of .913 and has led the league twice in .OBP, once in 2015 and again in 2021.

John Foley @2008Philz Bryce Harper, The Swing of His Life (2022). Extended cut. Bryce Harper, The Swing of His Life (2022). Extended cut. https://t.co/7Gr96p9U2m

Harper's 6 home runs and 13 RBIs for the Phillies in the postseason were instrumental in bringing the team to their first Fall Classic in 13 years. He was also appropriately named the MVP of the NLCS against the San Diego Padres, a series in which he hit 2 home runs and 5 RBIs and batted .400.

Baseball @mlbelites_ Bryce Harper at 18 years old swinging a 36 inch, 47 oz bat Bryce Harper at 18 years old swinging a 36 inch, 47 oz bat 😳 https://t.co/TOu29xGm0u

Although Harper has led the MLB in individual seasons in a number of stats, he does not yet find himself cracking the top 100 all-time in a lot of statistics. However, at the age of 30, he may have up to another decade of action in him to make sure that it happens.

Bryce Harper is one of the best players in the league regardless

If you are unconvinced, you only have to watch Harper this postseason to see his skill. His years as a member of the Washington Nationals also showed off how dominant he is. A former Rookie of the Year Award and 2-time MVP Award winner, we are likely to see a lot more from this man in the future.

