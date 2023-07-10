Where is Paul Skenes from? First overall pick's age, origin, parents, and High School listed.

Paul Skenes, born on May 29, 2002, is an American professional baseball pitcher currently playing for the LSU Tigers. He was selected as the first overall pick by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2023 Major League Baseball draft. Skenes hails from Lake Forest, California and attended El Toro High School.

During his highschool years, Paul Skenes showcased his skills on the baseball field and was recruited by the US Air Force Academy baseball team. He accepted an appointment to join the class of 2024 at the academy. In his freshman season at Air Force, Skenes made a significant impact and was named the Mountain West Conference Freshman of the Year. He also earned first-team All-American honors from several publications, including the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, Baseball America, and the NCBWA. Skenes’ impressive performance led to him winning the John Olerud Award, which recognizes the nation’s best two-way player.

In 2021, Skenes played collegiate summer baseball with the Wareham Gatemen in the prestigious Cape Cod Baseball League. After completing his sophomore season, Skenes entered the NCAA transfer portal and announced his decision to transfer to Louisiana State University on July 2022. He joined the LSU Tigers for 2023.

How did Paul Skenes perform during his time at LSU?

During his time at LSU, Paul Skenes had a remarkable season. He was honored with numerous awards, including the Dick Howser Trohpy, which is given to the nation’s best NCAA Division I player. Skenes also won the National Pitcher of the Year Award by the ABCA and was named the Most Outstanding Player of 2023 College World Series. LSU emerged as the champion of the College World Series, with Skenes playing a pivotal role in their success.

With his outstanding performance and accolades, Skenes solidified his position as one of the top prospects in the 2023 MLB Draft. The Pittsburgh Pirates selected him as the first overall pick, highlighting his immense talent and potential.

Skenes’ journey from high school to college to becoming the top draft pick showcases his dedication and skill as a baseball player. As he continues his career in professional baseball, all eyes will be on Skenes as he looks to make an impact at the highest level.

