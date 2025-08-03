"Where's the accountability?" - Alex Rodriguez takes a jab at Jazz Chisholm Jr. after brutal base running blunder vs. Marlins

The New York Yankees were defeated for the second consecutive night after the Miami Marlins' 2-0 win on Saturday. It was a forgettable outing for the Yankees hitters, especially Jazz Chisholm Jr.The Yankees' base running woes deepened in the second inning of the game after Paul Goldschmidt popped up a Eury Pérez fastball. Jazz Chisholm Jr., who was on first, got doubled off at first base on a popout for a double play.Chisholm's blunder infuriated Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez. The three-time MVP took a jab at the infielder after his base-running mistake.“Where is the accountability?” Rodriguez said on FOX. “If any of us made a mistake (like Jazz) we would be sitting our butt right on the bench.”Yankees manager Aaron Boone was left frustrated by the play, however, he aired his at first base coach Travis Chapman instead of Chisholm.“I get it looks bad, and it’s a bad play, but it’s not a case of a guy that’s dogging it, Boone said. &quot;He’s just trying to make a play. Just because it’s going bad right now and the world’s on fire, I’m not going to just take guys out for giving a crap.”Chisholm went 0-for-2 with a walk and a strikeout as the Yankees managed just two hits to cconcedethe series.Jazz Chisholm Jr. shares his thoughts on base running blunder against MarlinsJazz Chisholm Jr. is not new to LoanDepot Park and the former Marlins star explained his thought process behind the play. Chisholm said he felt second baseman Xavier Edwards was going to let the ball drop to force out the Yankees star at second base.&quot;I saw something that I thought they were gonna do,&quot; Chisholm said. (Xavier Edwards) deked it like he was gonna do it, he didn’t do it, but, you know, still trying to be aggressive because I’ve played here before, I know how the field plays. Sometimes you get aggressive and you get caught up, you make an out.&quot;Because if he would’ve dropped it I was already – the reason I got out is because I took the step [towards second base] first and then I went back. I was playing the drop. It would’ve bounced too high and by the time it came down I would’ve got there so it would’ve been fine.&quot;A second consecutive loss against the Marlins saw the Yankees drop out of the first two positions in the American League East for the first time since May as they are now 0.5 games behind rivals the Boston Red Sox in second place.