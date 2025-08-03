  • home icon
  • "Where's the accountability?" - Alex Rodriguez takes a jab at Jazz Chisholm Jr. after brutal base running blunder vs. Marlins

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Aug 03, 2025 05:00 GMT
Alex Rodriguez takes a jab at Jazz Chisholm Jr. after brutal base running blunder vs. Marlins - Source: Imagn

The New York Yankees were defeated for the second consecutive night after the Miami Marlins' 2-0 win on Saturday. It was a forgettable outing for the Yankees hitters, especially Jazz Chisholm Jr.

The Yankees' base running woes deepened in the second inning of the game after Paul Goldschmidt popped up a Eury Pérez fastball. Jazz Chisholm Jr., who was on first, got doubled off at first base on a popout for a double play.

Chisholm's blunder infuriated Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez. The three-time MVP took a jab at the infielder after his base-running mistake.

“Where is the accountability?” Rodriguez said on FOX. “If any of us made a mistake (like Jazz) we would be sitting our butt right on the bench.”
Yankees manager Aaron Boone was left frustrated by the play, however, he aired his at first base coach Travis Chapman instead of Chisholm.

“I get it looks bad, and it’s a bad play, but it’s not a case of a guy that’s dogging it, Boone said. "He’s just trying to make a play. Just because it’s going bad right now and the world’s on fire, I’m not going to just take guys out for giving a crap.”
Chisholm went 0-for-2 with a walk and a strikeout as the Yankees managed just two hits to cconcedethe series.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. shares his thoughts on base running blunder against Marlins

Jazz Chisholm Jr. is not new to LoanDepot Park and the former Marlins star explained his thought process behind the play. Chisholm said he felt second baseman Xavier Edwards was going to let the ball drop to force out the Yankees star at second base.

"I saw something that I thought they were gonna do," Chisholm said. (Xavier Edwards) deked it like he was gonna do it, he didn’t do it, but, you know, still trying to be aggressive because I’ve played here before, I know how the field plays. Sometimes you get aggressive and you get caught up, you make an out.
"Because if he would’ve dropped it I was already – the reason I got out is because I took the step [towards second base] first and then I went back. I was playing the drop. It would’ve bounced too high and by the time it came down I would’ve got there so it would’ve been fine."

A second consecutive loss against the Marlins saw the Yankees drop out of the first two positions in the American League East for the first time since May as they are now 0.5 games behind rivals the Boston Red Sox in second place.

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
