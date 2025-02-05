“Where's Shohei Ohtani?"; "Why use Mike Trout dude doesn't even play” - Fans react to MLB’s 50 days countdown to the season

The MLB season is right around the corner with pitchers and catchers getting ready to report next week. We are officially 50 days away from the start of the 2025 season, which should be a great one.

With less than two months away before Opening Day, the league is doing its best to promote the game. They posted a photo collage of multiple stars as we enter the last few days of the offseason.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, baseball fans took issue with the stars the league depicted. Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge are both missing while Kodai Senga and Mike Trout sit front and center.

Fans cannot understand how you can leave somebody like Ohtani off this cover. He is the biggest thing in baseball and will have all eyes on him when he returns to the mound at some point this upcoming season.

"Where's Ohtani" one fan posted.

Major League Baseball's Instagram

"Bru why use Mike Trout dude doesn't even play" said another.

Major League Baseball's Instagram

"Who was in charge of the player selection on this one?" said another.

Major League Baseball's Instagram

Fans cannot wrap their heads around how these were the players selected for this cover. It seems illogical to leave off the league's best player when trying to hype up the new MLB season.

"No Ohtani no like" said another.

Major League Baseball's Instagram

"Hurry up, MLB!" said another.

Major League Baseball's Instagram

"We're almost there" said another.

Major League Baseball's Instagram

The 2025 MLB season could be one for the books

Los Angeles Dodgers - Shohei Ohtani (Photo via IMAGN)

The 2025 season is shaping up to be an exciting one. There are tons of All-Stars who will be playing their first season with a new team after trying their luck on the open market.

Many fans and insiders are excited to see the level of intensity Juan Soto brings to the New York Mets. They have had a great offseason and instantly became a contender after that signing.

Expand Tweet

People are also excited to see Shohei Ohtani return to the mound after a year of being used exclusively as the Los Angeles Dodgers DH. The two-way phenom last pitched on August 23, 2023. He will not be ready for Opening Day but expects to return sometime in May.

Accompanying him on the pitching staff will be Roki Sasaki. He comes into the season ranked the No. 1 prospect and insiders believe he will have a ton of success in the MLB.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback