"Where tf is Justin Bieber" - Dansby Swanson's wife and soccer star Mallory Pugh shares hilarious 2024 Superbowl meme

USWNT soccer ace and wife of Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson, Mallory Pugh, shared a hilarious post about popstar Justin Bieber's absence during the Super Bowl 58 halftime show on Sunday.

In her Instagram story, Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce can be seen confronting their head coach Andy Reid. The meme suggests that an enraged Kelce is asking Reid:

"Where tf is Justin Bieber?"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Snapshot of Mallory Pugh's story on Instagram

The hilarious meme is one of many that surfaced online after a no-show by Bieber, which wasn't welcomed by the fans as they had expected the Canadian singer to accompany Usher in the halftime performance.

Rather than performing with his mentor Usher, with whom he worked on the hit song "Somebody to Love," Bieber was spotted among the spectators with his wife Hailey Bieber. This led to a few people taking notice because prior rumors suggested that Justin Bieber and Usher were talking about doing a combined performance during the halftime show at the Super Bowl.

Bieber's fans wanted to watch him sing live in what would have been his second gig in 2024, following a smaller-scale event on Feb. 1 in Toronto. After postponing the Justice World Tour in 2023, Bieber has been concentrating on his music and maintaining a low profile.

With reports that Bieber is splitting with longtime manager Scooter Braun, there are conjectures that the singer is prepared to return this year with a new album and possibly, a new management group. While fans anxiously await his next move, they are also curious as to why the 29-year-old declined Usher's request to participate in the Super Bowl halftime show.

Mallory Pugh signed a historic deal with the Chicago Red Stars in NWSL

Forward Mallory Pugh Swanson has signed a historic long-term deal with the Chicago Red Stars in the NWSL this offseason, committing to the team until 2028. Swanson's contract is projected to be worth more than $400,000 per year, which is estimated to be a $2 million deal. The deal is to sign with the club for four years with an option for a fifth year, which is a newly implemented league guideline.

Swanson led the team to its sixth consecutive postseason engagement since her debut in Chicago in 2021. Mallory Pugh Swanson scored 11 goals in 16 games in 2022 and won the Player of the Week, Best XI of the Month, and Best XI twice in a row — the best record of her NWSL career so far.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.