Where to watch Shohei Ohtani's first encounter against his former club? Live Stream & TV Listings for Dodgers vs. Angels clash, March 5

Shohei Ohtani gets to face his former team today. For the first time since signing a $700 million contract, the largest in American sports history, the reigning AL MVP will see his old teammates in Spring Training. It's rare for such a matchup to occur during spring since most teams don't play each other and most players don't play much. Nevertheless, here's where you can watch the game today.

Where to watch Shohei Ohtani's revenge against the Angels

Today, March 5, Shohei Ohtani faces off with all his former teammates. They do have a new manager, but it's the team he once played for. The first pitch is slated for 8:05 pm EST, so it's a late game compared to most Spring Training matchups.

Channels for Dodgers vs. Angels

The television channels that will house the game are Spectrum SportsNet LA, the home of the Los Angeles Dodgers. All their games are locally found on that network if you're in the LA market, and this is no different.

Shohei Ohtani will face his former team today

If you're in the Los Angeles Angels market, the game is on Bally Sports SoCal, so you will have the option of catching Ohtani's potential revenge game from that channel as well. If you're a national audience member, you're not out of luck. It will also be televised on MLB Network. This is a massive spring game, and it's going to be available for most to see.

Streaming for Dodgers vs. Angels

The only streaming option for this baseball game is Fubo.TV. This is a live television surrogate, which means it allows you to watch channels as they are on TV. This means you could get MLB Network or the local broadcasts as well.

Unfortunately, this is a costly service. It costs $74.99 a month unless you've never used it before. If that's the case, then you can make use of a one-week free trial, but your account can only do that once ever. You could use it afterwards for more games to make use of the one-week length.

