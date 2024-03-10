Where to watch Yankees vs. Braves? Live Stream & TV Listings explored - March 10

The New York Yankees take on the Atlanta Braves today in a key spring matchup. Both teams have lofty expectations this season, and they're looking to put it all together before the regular season begins in about two and a half weeks. Here's where you can watch the latest matchup between the two.

Where to watch Braves vs Yankees game

Channels for Braves vs Yankees

In what could very well be a World Series preview (the Braves have the second-best odds to win it all, and New York is fourth), the Braves take on the Yankees today, March 10, at 1:05 p.m. EST.

For the New York Yankees, they will play on YES Network, which is home to all of their games. They will have pre-game coverage and then the broadcast of the game as usual.

The Braves will be playing on Bally Sports Southeast. This is their home channel, and it's also where all of their regular season games will be held. These are both local broadcasts, so you have to be within the Atlanta market for Bally and the New York market for YES.

Even though it's a big game, potentially including stars like Aaron Judge, Ronald Acuna Jr, Matt Olson and Anthony Rizzo, it's not on national television, so those are the only two television channels carrying the game.

Live streaming for Braves Yankees

The only streaming option, and only alternative to live, local broadcasts, for the game between the Atlanta Braves and New York Yankees is Fubo.TV. This is a live television stand-in option.

Unfortunately, this does not come cheaply like some other streaming platforms. It costs $74.99 a month. However, if this is your first time registering an account, you can make use of a one-week free trial that they grant to new users.

Your account can only do that once, though, so it's a good idea to plan it out and try to take full advantage of the week's television broadcasts. It gives you access to multiple MLB Spring Training games throughout the week, so you could use it for more than just this game.

